Three busted after restaurant break-in at the Scoreboard

Three people have been arrested in relation to the incident, Culhane said Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Culhane discovered the restaurant's east door had been broken, and he notified police immediately.

A cash-filled lottery box was stolen from the establishment. The authorities were able to use surveillance from a local establishment that "really helped in their investigation," Culhane said. The break-in occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

Culhane said, as of Tuesday, the police notified him three individuals were arrested.

"The Mitchell Police Department was very thorough and very quick," Culhane said. "And I was pleasantly surprised when they called me Sunday night that they had arrested (the suspects)."

Culhane said a portion of the money stolen has been recovered by the police.

Culhane has owned the Scoreboard since 1998, but it has only been at its current location since August 2004, he said. This is the first time, according to Culhane, that the restaurant has been broken into.