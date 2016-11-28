Mitchell Aquatic Club making due on its pledge

"Thankfully, there were a lot of people in Mitchell that supported not only the special election, but supported the project, and so we are actually doing quite well," Huber said.

While Huber declined to say exactly how much MAC has raised, he felt confident the five annual payments of $200,000 from the club would be made without issue, particularly since fundraising has ramped up.

MAC pledged its support of the facility, which will be added onto the Mitchell Recreation Center, prior to a special election in which Mitchell voters approved the addition by a 54-46 percent margin last December. As the project inches closer to reality with the City Council setting Dec. 22 as the date to open project bids for construction of the facility, Huber said the club decided to line up funds for the first payment.

"As a club, we wanted to have that money readily available in our checking account so that if the city said on Oct. 1 of 2017, for example, your first $200,000 is due, that we're always working ahead by a year," Huber said.

The major addition to the Recreation Center will feature a competitive lap pool, spectator seating, a leisure pool and several other items that Huber said will benefit the entire community. And, Huber said, membership in MAC has risen "dramatically" since the new facility was approved by Mitchell residents.

And Huber said it's not only members of MAC who are excited about the project.

"I think the Mitchell community has recognized that a community our size wants and needs a facility like this," Huber said. " And it's not just for the Mitchell Aquatic Club, it's for every age and every demographic of Mitchell."

Although the project is starting to progress toward reality, some weren't happy with the initial vote by the City Council and then-Mayor Ken Tracy that approved the facility.

More than 460 signatures were gathered to put the resolution to build the facility to a special election after it was approved by the council. The project, which is estimated to cost the city approximately $137,000 annually to operate and the majority of the project will be funded by city dollars, was later upheld by Mitchell voters.

Despite some opposition to the project, Huber said his children involved in the MAC are looking forward to swimming at a brand new facility.

"And I also have a 9-year-old little girl, and I can't tell you how excited she is, not only from competing in that pool, but just being able to play in that pool as a recreational piece more so than a competitive piece," Huber said.

According to documents included in last week's City Council agenda, the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.