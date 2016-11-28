Christmas at Dakota Wesleyan opens early December

The concert, "What Sweeter Music," will feature both vocal and instrumental musicians on and off campus with LyricWood String Orchestra, LyricWood Full Orchestra, Wesleyan Choir, Wesleyan Band, Highlanders, The Singing Scotchmen, and the Mitchell Area Children's Choir.

Some performance selections include "What Sweeter Music," "Ave Maria," "O Magnum Mysterium," "Christmas Jubilation," "Children, Go Where I Send Thee," "Mary, Did You Know," "The Holly and the Ivy," "Fiesta de Navidad," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and also pieces that invite audience participation in "Lo, How a Rose E're Blooming" and "Joy to the World."

The third concert of the season, "Service of Lessons and Carols," will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Parish, Mitchell. This concert will feature Christmas hymns and Scripture readings and is free and open to the public.