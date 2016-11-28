Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial set for 10th year

The event includes a stock dog clinic, cattle trial and sheep trial. The events are open for all ages and skill levels. Those interested in participating in an event are encouraged to pre-register. Cost is $100 per dog with free admission to spectators.

The training clinic will be held on Dec. 9 and participants that bring dogs receive one-on-one training time with each dog. Entry forms for cattle and sheep trials are available at www.southdakotastockdog.com. Entry deadline is Dec. 5. Day of entries will be accepted if participants call ahead.

Schedule of events includes: Friday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m., working stock dog training clinic; 2 p.m., South Dakota Stockdog Association meeting; 5 p.m., Sheep trial

Saturday, Dec. 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., cattle trial

Contact Tim Naasz at 207-0229 or visit Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial Facebook page.