Kmart closed in April, leaving the Angel Tree program without a home. So officials with the Salvation Army, who operate the Angel Tree program, were forced to find a new location for the tree. The program provides gifts, such as clothing and toys, to children who might otherwise go without presents during the holiday season.

And it wasn't hard to find a new location.

This year's main location will be in Walmart near the service desk area, according to Maj. Gary Cole, the director of the Salvation Army. The other three locations include the Highland Mall, Shoe Sensation and the Float Spa.

Cole said the Salvation Army approached Walmart, asking if the business would sponsor this year's Angel Tree. The businesses gladly agreed, Cole said, but then three other businesses also approached the Salvation Army, knowing Kmart was no longer an option, Cole said.

"This is the first time we've had that many locations," Cole said.

To participate in the program, community members can stop at any of the four locations, and pick either a blue or pink tag from the tree. The tag contains information for one child, including clothing sizes and what they'd like for Christmas. Shoppers then purchase a gift and bring it back to one of the Angel Tree locations, or to the Salvation Army office.

With an increase in locations, Cole said he's expecting and even bigger turnout. Typically, according to Cole, approximately two-thirds of the tags would be taken and the Salvation Army would buy the rest.

The Angel Trees were placed in the locations during the week of Thanksgiving, Cole said, and will be up until at least Dec. 10. Distribution day will be on Dec. 17.

Struggling to fundraise

The Angel Tree is one of many projects put on by the Salvation Army.

Each year, the group also fundraises for the red kettle drive. And with a goal to raise $113,000 this year for the red kettle drive and only a few weeks left to do it, Maj. Vicki Cole said she's getting worried.

So far, Vicki said, approximately $20,000 has been raised.

Vicki estimates there are about 50 volunteers who are bellringing at various locations throughout Mitchell, but they still need more to help reach the goal.

Anyone interested in donating for the drive, can donate at any of the bell ringing locations or the Salvation Army office.