Mitchell Parade of Lights set for Monday

"We might have one or two still trickling in," said Jen Johnston, executive director of Mitchell Main Street & Beyond. "Our goal was 40, so we might make it."

The earliest iteration of the downtown parade was held in 2003 when the U.S. Capitol Holiday Tree made its way through Mitchell on a trip from Idaho to Washington, D.C, and was later held in 2006 in honor of the city's 125th anniversary.

In 2008, the event was formally named the Parade of Lights, attracting 53 entries into the parade field. By 2011, the parade's last year, the field dropped to 33.

And to generate more interest this year, Johnston said the parade will coincide with the Christmas at the Corn Palace event.

Events planned for the evening of Dec. 5 include an appearance from Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. and after the parade until 8 p.m. at the Palace; cookies, drinks and chili free of charge, provided by Northwestern Energy and Coke; and the lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., Johnston said, and run from First Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

For those interested in spending some quality time with Santa Monday night, there is hope.

Johnston said people who "like" the Make it Mine Designs Facebook page and "share" the post on their own, personal Facebook pages, will be entered to be one of 16 people chosen to ride on the Iverson Auto Train in the parade — the float Santa will ride on. Each winner will be allowed to bring one friend, and winners will be chosen at noon Saturday.

"Mitchell Main Street & Beyond is thrilled to bring the parade back," Johnston said. "There's lots of different groups involved, which we're excited to see, and it will definitely bring lots of people in."