Davison Co. to review several jail-related items

Among the items is signing a contract with Vantage Point Systems. At its latest commission meeting on Nov. 10, the board approved a $5,500 contract with the Mitchell-based firm to prepare and review bids to repair or replace the damaged security system at the Davison County Jail.

Other business

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear citizen input and board reports.

• 9:15 a.m.: Meet with Radel to consider 2017 out-of-county board rates, consider signing the "CBM Addendum" and Vantage Point contracts, approve or deny a probationary wage increase, consider replacing cash in the jail inmate trust account and consider signing a Minnehaha juvenile detention agreement.

• 9:45 a.m.: Meet with Davison County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Peterson to consider a Unified Judicial System grant request.

• 9:50 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board and consider approving timesheets, bills, automatic supplements, an operating transfer and an "FMLA" leave request.