Adult, senior Rec Center rates to drop in 2017

One notable change is a reduction in the annual adult membership cost for adults and seniors, which Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell told the City Council on Monday could help with the drop in membership rates since 2010.

"We're trying to get closer to market there, and I'd also like to see an increase in adult and senior use at the Rec Center," Powell said.

According to documents provided to the council, the Recreation Center lost 1,500 members since 2010, and Powell said Monday the facility has 1,700 members total.

With that in mind, the council approved a $34 reduction in the single adult membership rate and a $20 drop in the two-person rate, bringing them down to $349 and $436, respectively. The senior rates were also slashed, dropping from $319 for a single senior over 60 in 2016 to $262 in 2017.

Monthly, three month and six month memberships costs were also reduced across the board for adults and seniors.

The facility, which includes basketball and racquetball courts, a weight room, a cardio-fitness room and an indoor pool — at least until the $8 million aquatic facility is added onto the building — is competing with multiple other fitness facilities throughout town.

An 85,000-square-foot wellness complex recently opened on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus, Anytime Fitness moved to a new building and True Fitness is located across town from the Recreation Center. And in January, the Recreation Center became the fourth 24-7 fitness complex in Mitchell when approximately 85 to 100 members expressed interest in the expanded access.

Several other park-related fees were approved by the council, including a shift from per game rental rates to per day rental rates at the Cadwell Sports Complex and the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex. Rather than an $8 fee per game at the baseball and softball diamonds at Cadwell, the fee will be $30 per day. Soccer field rental rates will also change from $23 per game to $30 per day.