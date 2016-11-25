For Bigge, National Guard was more than just a job

"It became such a family to me," said Bigge, who who retired last month with over three decades of service in the South Dakota Army National Guard. "It was more than just a part-time job."

The 54-year-old was born and raised in Mitchell and transferred to the 147th Army Band of Mitchell in 1988 as an administrative specialist.

It was during her time with the band that she finally accomplished something she didn't when she was younger — learn to play an instrument.

At 32 years old, Bigge said she learned how to play the clarinet.

"When I was a child it was one of my biggest regrets that I didn't go out for band. I didn't learn how to play a musical instrument," Bigge said. "And I didn't until I joined the National Guard Band."

In 1997, Bigge was appointed to a full-time administrative non-commissioned officer (NCO) position, with a subsequent promotion to readiness NCO. And although it was never her intention to have a full-time job in the military, Bigge said it was the "best thing I could have ever done."

Bigge was also appointed as a senior readiness NCO for the National Guard Bureau and the Army National Guard Band Support Team.

With these roles included evaluation of all 54 National Guard bands, providing input on U.S. Army policy and updating the universal task list for the U.S. Army musical units. Bigge also served as a liaison between the U.S. Army School of Music and all of the Army National Guard Band units.

"My favorite part has been the people, especially the people I got to work with and all these musicians," Bigge said. "It's been great just meeting some awesome people and working with them — just the idea I got to do something I loved in service to my state and my country."

Bigge said working on behalf of all national guard bands in this role, in which she started in 2006, was one of her favorite that she held in her 33-year-long career.

"Having input at the national level was very rewarding," Bigge said. "It was great to be able to represent South Dakota on a national level."

Working through the change

Bigge decided to join the National Guard while in college for the education benefits, she said. This included an enlistment bonus and student loan repayment.

And throughout her longtime career, Bigge said she's seen a lot of changes — especially after Sept. 11, 2001, or more commonly known as 9/11.

Bigge recalls that day standing in front of the TV watching the events unfold. At first she said she and her unit believed it to be a "terrible accident," but the realization that it was an act of terrorism came soon after.

"The whole world just changed in that moment," Bigge said.

It changed the way everyone felt, Bigge said, which impacted not just the military units in the country, but the entire country.

While this moment sticks out particularly, she said that's just one of many changes she's witnessed in her guard career.

Bigge began her military career in 1983 when she joined the 854th Engineer Company in Wagner. But she had to leave her first unit after it was reorganized into a combat engineer unit. At the time, females could not serve in a combat unit, Bigge said.

But years later, this was changed. Now, women have the ability to serve in any type of unit in any capacity in the military, Bigge said.

The next step

Bigge has officially been retired since Oct. 1 and she's been enjoying her time off, but there's one aspect she misses the most: the people.

"They are my family and I think for a little while I went through a kind of period of grief, because these are people I love deeply," Bigge said. "And I care for them and I want the best for them and I used to have a lot to do with helping them on a daily basis."

Bigge and her husband live in Mitchell, since he owns an automotive repair business called Big E Auto Services.

The couple has one daughter, who recently graduated college and lives in Portland, Oregon, Bigge said.

As Bigge moves on from her career in the military, she said she will never forget all of the memories and experience she's gained from her 33 years with the South Dakota Army National Guard.

"I'm a believer in serving your community and the National Guard has really good people," Bigge said. "And South Dakota people, I think, are the best in the nation. The military career is not something I ever planned on ... It was the best thing I never planned on doing."