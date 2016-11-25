Reward offered for information on Whiteclay woman's death

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the killing of 50-year-old Sherry Wounded Foot remains unsolved. Wounded Foot was found beaten and unconscious behind a Whiteclay building on Aug. 5. She died in a hospital 12 days later.

Activists say beer sales in Whiteclay are largely to blame for the town's violence. They also say the alcohol sales contribute to systemic issues on nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Sheridan County Attorney Jamie Simmons says the county sheriff's office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating Wounded Foot's death. A $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest will soon be posted on the website for the Nebraska Crime Stoppers.