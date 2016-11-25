LifeQuest receives anonymous challenge gift

"This gift will help raise needed funds that will go toward helping people with disabilities right here in Mitchell," said Pam Hanna, LifeQuest executive director. "We strive to help people have things in their life that make them happy and to live a good life. Donations will help us achieve that."

To support LifeQuest's annual campaign, call Brian Loken at 990-7835 or send your gift to LifeQuest, 804 N. Mentzer, MItchell, S.D. 57301.