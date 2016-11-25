LifeQuest receives anonymous challenge gift
LifeQuest received an anonymous $15,000 gift to challenge local donors to support the year-end 2016 annual fundraising campaign. Every new or increased gift that LifeQuest receives will be matched dollar-for-dollar up the the first $15,000 received until Dec. 31.
"This gift will help raise needed funds that will go toward helping people with disabilities right here in Mitchell," said Pam Hanna, LifeQuest executive director. "We strive to help people have things in their life that make them happy and to live a good life. Donations will help us achieve that."
To support LifeQuest's annual campaign, call Brian Loken at 990-7835 or send your gift to LifeQuest, 804 N. Mentzer, MItchell, S.D. 57301.