For every $10 donation to the Avera Queen of Peace Foundation for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, Vern Eide of Mitchell will make a matching $10 donation up to $3,000.

Molly Sutton, Director of the Avera Queen of Peace Foundation, said, "We understand what a vital service the Navigation Center provides for cancer patients in our communities, and we are hoping to raise $15,000 on Giving Tuesday."

The Avera Queen of Peace Foundation took part in Giving Tuesday for the first time in 2015, with a goal of raising $10,000 to assist in bringing 3-D Mammography to Mitchell. Thanks to the generosity and kindness of community members and matches, the Foundation exceeded its goal and raised over $17,000.

To make a donation on Giving Tuesday, visit www.avera.org/donate-now and designate the Cancer Care Fund, call 605-995-5773, or send a check to the Avera Queen of Peace Foundation at 525 N. Foster St, Mitchell, SD 57301. Fundraising results will be posted on the Avera Queen of Peace Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 1.