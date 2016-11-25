Around the Region

To donate, pajamas can be dropped off at the school or mailed to Christa Paul at 201 N. Minnie St., Howard, S.D., 57349, before Wednesday.

— Miner County Pioneer

Alexandria

HANSON COUNTY PATRONS INVITED TO CREATE TREE DISPLAYS: Hanson County residents are invited to participate in the 20th Annual Hanson County Courthouse Display of Christmas Trees.

People may set up their trees or displays in the courthouse any time between Monday and Dec. 12. Displays will remain in the courthouse through the holidays and will need to be removed by Jan. 6.

There is no theme for the event, and participants must furnish their own artificial or real tree of any size.

Trees and displays can be viewed from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Hanson County Courthouse. Santa will be at an open house event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the courtroom.

— The Alexandria Herald

Lesterville

ANNUAL FALL DANCE TODAY: The Lesterville Fire and Rescue crew is sponsoring its annual fall dance from 8 p.m. to midnight today at the Lesterville Community Center.

Music will be provided by Clay Creek Deaf Cowboy Band. Tickets are $7, and door prizes will be given away during the dance. Everyone is invited to attend.

— Scotland Journal