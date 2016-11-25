Search
    November license renewal due

    By Daily Republic News Today at 11:30 a.m.

    Last names starting with T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z or with a decal that expires in November 2016 will need to renew their license tabs By Wednesday, Nov. 30. Decals can be renewed at the Davison County Treasurer's office, the self-service terminal located in County Fair or at

    www.sdcars.org.

    Please bring your driver's license, state issued ID, Social Security number of FEI"N. License decals can be renewed 90 days prior to expiration. You may bring your old plates to the Treasurer's office for recycling.

