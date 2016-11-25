November license renewal due
Last names starting with T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z or with a decal that expires in November 2016 will need to renew their license tabs By Wednesday, Nov. 30. Decals can be renewed at the Davison County Treasurer's office, the self-service terminal located in County Fair or at
Please bring your driver's license, state issued ID, Social Security number of FEI"N. License decals can be renewed 90 days prior to expiration. You may bring your old plates to the Treasurer's office for recycling.