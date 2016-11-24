The church's annual Thanksgiving feast attracted approximately 900 to 1,000 guests, meeting the target set by organizers prior to serving the free meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing and pie.

And Lisa Catellier, who helped gather donations and oversaw the kitchen at Thursday's event, was proud of the community-wide effort to make the lunch go smoothly. When asked how it feels to be a part of the philanthropic effort, Catellier said it takes the entire community to make such a large event a success.

"The community provided this for the community," Catellier said. "God opened the doors and He allowed people to open their hearts and their wallets."

As the lunch — which was served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — came to a close, Catellier said more than 230 meals were delivered off the premises. Any leftovers, Catellier said, would be delivered throughout the community, including to the hospital, police and fire stations and given to the more than 200 volunteers who helped make the event a reality.

Those volunteers whipped around the dining room Thursday, carrying food, directing guests to their seats and clearing tables so the long line of visitors would have a place to sit. Others opened the doors and greeted guests, worked in the kitchen and served hundreds of hungry visitors.

Before the lunch came to an end, Catellier thanked those who provided time, money or products.

"I've had a lot, a lot, a lot of worker bees behind me that have made this completely possible," Catellier said.