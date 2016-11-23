SD Supreme Court upholds Diaz sentence

"Today's affirmance was the direct result of the tremendous effort by the men and women who investigated and prosecuted this case," Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a written statement.

Diaz was convicted by a Minnehaha County jury on Jan. 15, 2015, stemming from the murder of Jasmine Guevara on Nov. 10, 2009, by luring her to a remote location in Hanson County, where Diaz and her boyfriend, Alexander Salgado, stabbed her, cut her throat and set fire to her car while she was alive in the trunk.

"Diaz and Salgado have been found guilty of the cold-blooded murder of a 16-year-old, innocent little girl. I struggle to believe that the family of Jasmine Guevara will ever find closure, but I hope that this affirmance of her conviction and sentence will allow them to begin to heal," Jackley said.

Diaz's attorneys appealed her sentence to the South Dakota Supreme Court on Oct. 3, saying the penalty was too harsh for the then-juvenile who was abused and influenced by the older Salgado.

Salgado pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2010 for his involvement in Guevara's death. He is serving a life sentence at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.