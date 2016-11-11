On Friday, the 153rd embarked on a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. The unit, based in Huron, will provide command and control for other engineer units, while logistics and maintenance support will be provided by the FSC.

The Parkston unit is made up of approximately 80 people from Tripp, Menno, Freeman, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and other area towns

"Without you, this country wouldn't have any of the freedoms we have today," U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said during the ceremony. "It's not the politicians, it's not anybody else — it's the men and women who wear the uniforms."

The ceremony, held on Veterans Day, highlighted the upcoming duties of the 153rd, but also took time to honor veterans in attendance and across the country. It's those veterans, Rounds said, who raised a generation of honorable men and women, like the 153rd soldiers, who are prepared to serve the United States overseas. This is most evident in Parkston, Rounds said, mentioning the 153rd's first deployment in 2004-2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, which also included several area soldiers.

Important, too, are the sacrifices those left behind will make, Rounds said.

"To the families: We understand that you take the brunt of what really hurts," Rounds said. "I wish we could take that hurt away from you today, but we can't. But we can be here for support."

Col. Patrick Pardy, Commander of the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, echoed Rounds, offering words of support for the families and friends of the soldiers. He said the scene, featuring people donned in camouflage and red, white and blue, was refreshing following a "brutal" presidential election season.

And, possibly the most important quality each of the soldiers in attendance posses, Pardy said, is their commitment to action, and refusal to accept that what is, is the way it must be.

"Take a look around you and you will see the best that this country has to offer — a small segment of our population that puts civil service above personal security," Pardy said. "Lots of people talk about what needs to be done, but the people in this crowd are doing something about it."

Other speakers included lifelong Parkston resident and Parkston City Councilman Jeff Murtha and Parkston Mayor Dave Hoffman. Roll call was read by First Sgt. Darren Bigge.

Then, to the tune of a standing ovation, the ceremony was over, the 153rd's FSC was unofficially activated and soldiers were released to spend the rest of the morning with family before reconvening in Huron for the official activation ceremony.

The units will report to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete several weeks of theater-specific training and is expected to deploy overseas after Jan. 1.

"Many sacrifices have been made over the last several months that have not gone unseen," Commander of the 153rd's Forward Support Company Capt. Mark Rieger said. "I put my full faith and trust in the leadership of this unit, and I can honestly say they are some of the best, some of the most exceptional leaders in the United States Army."

And the community's support started long before Friday. For several months, dozens of organizations and people across the state have conducted fundraisers for the "Bring the 153rd Home for Christmas" fund, generating more than $80,000 to be used to charter a plane to fly the soldiers home from Texas, before being deployed overseas in January. Lenny Nolz, one of the people in charge of managing the funds, said the plane will cost approximately $101,000, and people can donate through Nov. 17.

Soldiers who choose to return home for the holiday, will be tasked with funding the difference, which Nolz said would total approximately $100 for each person.

"It's unbelievable how the community has gotten behind this and how much they've contributed," Nolz said. "It's been totally amazing."