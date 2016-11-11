Thousands packed into the Huron Arena on Friday, Veterans Day, to celebrate and see off approximately 165 soldiers in the unit, who will be deployed on a nine-month mission to Kuwait.

With tears, laughter and, most importantly, hope, the speakers at the ceremony praised the 153rd for its dedication and service to the United States, while promising support for the soldiers and their families during their deployment and after their return.

"There's no doubt in my mind you will be successful," Maj. Gen. Timothy Reisch said. "You have excellent leaders, discipline — everything you need to be successful. Stick together over there, use the buddy system, make your individual and collective safety a priority, and we look forward to celebrating your safe return."

In July, the soldiers of the 153rd received official orders for a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. The unit, based in Huron, will provide command and control for other engineer units.

The 153rd is one of eight major engineer units in the state, but its 80 members will serve a unique role as administrative engineers, overseeing and supporting the work of a number of other engineering units stationed in Kuwait, which have specialties like vertical construction of buildings, horizontal construction of roadways and sapper engineers, who may build bridges, lay or clear mines, complete demolitions or work on repairs.

The battalion's Parkston-based Forward Support Co. will provide logistics and maintenance support, ensuring the 153rd and all the engineering battalions under its watch are well supplied and taken care of in the field by hauling and repairing equipment, providing meals in the mess halls and other duties.

And the 153rd's commander, Lt. Col. Trent Bruce, said his unit is ready.

"We are trained, we are prepared and the South Dakota work ethic we will take is second to none," Bruce said. "The time is now and we're ready."

In October, the 153rd was recognized as the most outstanding Army National Guard battalion in the nation, and was presented the Gen. Walter T. Kerwin Jr. Award, adding to a lengthy list of accolades and recognitions. The Walter T. Kerwin Jr. Award recognizes the top performing National Guard and Army Reserve Units in the country.

The feat was not overlooked by Friday's speakers, with each recognizing the achievement.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said the 153rd's deployment is an extension of the United State's war on terror — a battle that has "spanned a generation."

Fellow U.S. Sen. John Thune expanded, saying the battalion is protecting Americans' freedom from harm, which is something not everybody can, or will, do.

"We live in a dangerous world ... As long as there is evil in the world around us, we have to have activation ceremonies," Thune said. "Where there are people who want to kill Americans and destroy our way of life, there are men and women who have put on the uniform and defended us. The 153rd embodies that."

The freedom and opportunities the 153rd will defend throughout the year is the sole reason any of the elected officials who spoke are able to hold office, why media organizations are able to report the news and the reason United States citizens can vote, according to South Dakota Lt. Gov. Matt Michels.

Michels also implored children in attendance to speak out and proudly tell those who ask where their loved ones are serving.

"We don't talk about that enough, because a vast majority of people don't realize we are a world at war," Michels said. "We are a state of freedom and a state of liberty — we are a beacon of hope."

Not to be overlooked, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem said, are the families the soldiers leave behind. Without the family support, Noem said the soldiers would not be able to perform their duties to the fullest extent of their abilities.

"It's overwhelming to think of what you're leaving behind," Noem said. "We will take care of your families, and we will be there when they need help. I appreciate your strength, and we will be strong on your behalf."