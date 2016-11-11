Military family holds strong ties to Mitchell

Fred is a retired Chief Warrant Officer Four, former commander of the 147th Army National Guard Band and former band director for the Mitchell Middle School and High School. Dianne is a member of the 665th Maintenance Company and former school counselor at Longfellow Elementary School.

The couple, who now reside in Wiesbaden, Germany, lived in Mitchell together from 1983-1992 and recently made history with their daughter at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Their daughter, Kaitlin Ellwein, recently graduated from the academy earning top spots in the Dean's List, the Commandant's List and the Superintendent's List. She also received honors for her academic, athletic and military knowledge and leadership. Together, the three have a combined total of 72 years of service.

But it was during her commissioning, that she made history books.

Kaitlin, 23, received the oath of office from her father and then, as a newly promoted Second Lieutenant, she swore in her mother to take her into her 40th year in the South Dakota Army National Guard, which was Kaitlin's first official duty as an officer.

"Being able to be the first enlisted member to receive Katie's first salute and to also be the recipient of her first official act as an officer was incredible," Dianne said. "Receiving my last oath of extension to finish my military career at nearly 40 years on the very same stage that Kaitlin took her oath from her father to begin her military career was surreal. We didn't realize at the time that we were part of any history making event until later."

At the graduation ceremony, Kaitlin was able to meet President Barack Obama, who was the guest speaker and gave the class their official oath of office.

Kaitlin was South Dakota's lone congressional nominee in the 2016 graduating glass. She received a presidential nomination and all three of the South Dakota congressional nominations for reach of the service academies. The nominations were secured from U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, U.S. Sen. John Thune and former U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson in 2012.

And the list of accomplishments for Kaitlin does not end there. While in the Academy, she was one of 25 cadets on the elite Wings of Blue Parachute Team. With the team she made more than 600 free-fall jumps. Her team won the National Skydiving Championship honors for the first time in the Academy's 52-year history in November 2015. She was also selected as the first female cadet camera woman for the Wings of Blue in the history of the United States Air Force Academy.

"The thing we are most proud of is that despite living the difficult life of having two parents in the Army and moving around a lot, (Kaitlin) has decided to continue our legacy of military service," Dianne said. "Being in the military can be a dangerous and difficult life, yet she chose to ‎dedicate her life to serving the citizens of our great country."

Kaitlin is now at the Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas where she is working on Intelligence Officer Training courses. After completing the nine-month program, she is expected to graduate in the spring of 2017 as a U.S. Air Force Intelligence Officer.

As an intelligence officer, Kaitlin will be responsible for protection of information and collecting data from external threats.

According to Dianne, Kaitlin hopes to be assigned to the Washington D.C. area after graduation. And while the couple might consider Mitchell home, Diane said Kaitlin considers her hometown to be Rapid City, where she has lived for 10 years, the longest she'd spent in one place.

"She endured moving to seven different schools and watching and waiting for her dad to return home from two deployments," Dianne said. "She grew up to be resilient and strong and this will serve her well as she continues her own path of service."

Making it back to Mitchell

With family and friends still living in Mitchell, Wagner and the Sioux Falls area, Dianne said they try to make it back to the Mitchell area every year, if it's possible.

And although the couple only lived in the area for a few years together, both have had affiliations with Mitchell from 1979 to 1997.

Fred began his teaching career as band director in 1983, and six years later, he and Dianne married. After living and working in the area until 1992, the couple moved to Rapid City to teach. Fred remained commander of the National Guard Band through 1997 and made monthly trips to Mitchell.

The couple has two other children, Tyler and Austin. While Fred is retired, Dianne is assigned to the U.S. Army Headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany.

And even though it's not easy for kids to grow up in a military home, Dianne said, it has had a positive impact on their family — especially for Kaitlin.

"It is amazing to us that she decided to attend the academy in light of several full ride scholarships to attend some of our nation's top-notch universities," Dianne said. "She gave up the opportunity to have a traditional college experience to train as an officer for the U.S. Air Force during which speaks volumes to her commitment to selfless service during a time with so much uncertainty in our world."