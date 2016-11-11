City dump truck catches fire in Lake Andes

Bergen said the dump truck was backing up to where a burn pile was located and as it was dumping the contents of the truck, it backed over part of the pile, re-igniting it.. The tree branches that were in the back of the truck caught fire, which then caused the truck's tires to also catch fire.

It was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, Bergen said and everything was cleared by 6:33 p.m. Nothing else was damaged and nobody was hurt, Bergen said.