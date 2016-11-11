Five charged with transporting 60 pounds of marijuana

Kenneth Reed, 21, of St. Paul, Minnesota, 19-year-old Kevin Booher, of Duluth, Minnesota, 68-year-old Buey Vang, of Stockton, California, 50-year-old Khamphout Vongkhamthib, of Sacramento, California, and 45-year-old Samnang Huot, also of Sacramento, were charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper allegedly found approximately 59 pounds of marijuana in their possession in Jones County.

On Sept. 20, Reed and Booher allegedly received the marijuana from an unnamed co-conspirator and delivered it to Vang, Vongkhamthib and Huot. The five individuals then traveled in two vehicles through Jones County, court documents state, with an intended destination in Minnesota.

According to court documents, Reed and Booher were stopped by Highway Patrol in Pennington County in western South Dakota. The men gave conflicting reports about where they came from, but the men were allowed to keep driving.

Troopers then stationed themselves near the western edge of Jones County, where they stopped both vehicles. A drug dog was deployed around the vehicle occupied by Vang, Vongkhamthib and Huot, and officers allegedly found 69 vacuum sealed packages containing approximately 59 pounds of marijuana.

Reed allegedly told law enforcement he was paying Vang, Vongkhamthib and Huot to transport the marijuana to Minnesota.

If convicted of all charges, the five individuals face a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and an $80,000 fine. Vongkhamthib and Huot pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 12.