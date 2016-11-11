Man charged with burglary, touching sleeping woman

According to court documents, the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at about 12:15 a.m., and Zephier was arrested at about 3 a.m. by a tribal police officer for possession of stolen property.

A preliminary breath test gave a blood-alcohol result of 0.127 percent, according to court documents. The legal limit to drive in South Dakota is 0.08 percent.

Zephier was charged with first-degree burglary, which is a Class 2 felony punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and sexual contact without consent, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by a maximum one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Bond was set at $10,000.