Man charged with burglary, touching sleeping woman
LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man was arrested and charged with entering a woman's home and touching her inappropriately.
Xiomar Zephier, 21, was arrested on Oct. 26 after he allegedly entered a home at 843 Lake Street in Lake Andes while the female occupant was sleeping, touched her inappropriately and stole property.
According to court documents, the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at about 12:15 a.m., and Zephier was arrested at about 3 a.m. by a tribal police officer for possession of stolen property.
A preliminary breath test gave a blood-alcohol result of 0.127 percent, according to court documents. The legal limit to drive in South Dakota is 0.08 percent.
Zephier was charged with first-degree burglary, which is a Class 2 felony punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and sexual contact without consent, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by a maximum one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Bond was set at $10,000.