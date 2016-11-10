Davison Co. makes progress on jail security upgrade

The five-person board approved a $5,500 contract with Mitchell-based Vantage Point Solutions to prepare and review bids, among various other services, for the security system that was damaged during a power outage in August.

According to Vantage Point CEO Larry Thompson, it will take approximately three months to draw up requests for proposals and wait for bids to return before presenting a recommendation to the commission to address the damaged security system.

Before the board unanimously approved the contract, Commission Chair Brenda Bode hoped Vantage Point could determine the best way to spend taxpayer dollars on the potentially costly project.

"I really want to know that the dollars we spend are best invested," Bode said.

Thompson said the city has three options to replace the damaged security system, which has been left without full functionality since August. He said the commission could consider a "Bandaid" fix, which entails repairing the old system controller for $5,000 to $10,000, but Thompson said that option would have the county "throwing your money away."

The other options, according to Thompson, would include a replacement of the control functions for approximately $50,000 to $60,000, or the county could "start from scratch" with a new $150,000 to $180,000 system.

Thompson recommended the second or third option.

The commission ultimately decided to send requests for bids on both options recommended by Thompson with the hope taxpayers may get a better deal than expected on the most costly choice.

Another option, Thompson said, is a hybrid of recommendation two and three, which would include an update of the security system controller and some of the 88 cameras within the jail. Without upgrading the cameras, Thompson said the system would be obsolete in 5-10 years.

"These things just don't last forever, they eventually start breaking down," Thompson said.

Davison Co. ballots canvassed

The board spent much of the morning canvassing the ballots of Tuesday's election. The board approved the ballots.

According to the Secretary of State's office, Davison County voters supported President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. John Thune, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Public Utilities Chairman Chris Nelson in statewide candidate races.

Also according to the Secretary of State's website, 71.06 percent of Davison County's registered voters hit the polls Tuesday, making it the county with the 12th highest turnout in The Daily Republic's 17-county coverage area.

While Davison County turnout was low compared to surrounding counties, it was above the statewide total of 69.62 percent.

Other business

• Approved a malt beverage license and a wine license for RR Enterprises to operate a beer bar and casino just outside Mitchell city limits. The commission voted 3-2 in favor of the licenses, with Commissioners Bode and Kim Weitala voted against the licenses. According to Don Petersen, attorney for RR Enterprises, the intention is to have the licenses annexed into city limits. RR Enterprises represents Village Bowl.

• Approved $54,358 from the Homeland Security Grant Program for various county projects.

• Approved the purchase of a $4,948 laminator for the Davison County Courthouse.

• Renewed liquor licenses for Kongo Klub and the Wild Oak Golf Course.