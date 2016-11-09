Regional support for Thune rises, falls for Noem

Thune, who defeated Yankton Democrat Jay Williams by a 71.83-28.17 percent margin to earn a third term in the Senate, won the support of 16 of 17 counties in the region. Only Buffalo County, which supported Williams by a 52.56-47.44 percent margin, leaned Democrat.

In 2004, when Thune first won a U.S. Senate election against then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, the Republican Murdo native lost the majority of area counties. After serving two terms and facing no opponent in 2010, Thune was able to earn the support of Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Jerauld, Lyman, Miner and Sanborn counties after losing those same counties in 2004.

And just like 2004, Thune's largest margin of victory in the region came in his native county of Jones, where he earned 88.06 percent of the vote Tuesday and 71.15 percent in 2004.

While Thune's popularity is rising, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem saw a decline in support.

In a race against State Rep. Paula Hawks, Noem received 64.1 percent of the vote. In 2014, in a race against Democratic challenger Corinna Robinson, Republican Noem earned 66.53 percent support from her fellow South Dakotans.

And Noem's support took an even larger hit in south-central South Dakota.

Within the 17 counties in The Daily Republic's coverage area, Noem's support only rose in Buffalo County, which is also the only county in the region she lost to Hawks. In Buffalo, Noem received 40.82 percent of the vote in 2016, and in 2014 she earned support from 37.97 percent of voters in the rural county.

Noem's support in the region dipped the most in Hutchinson, Davison and Aurora counties, where she lost 4.37 percent, 4.34. Percent and 4.27 percent, respectively, compared to 2014.