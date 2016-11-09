A "lucrative year" for Mitchell ACT

According to ACT Managing Director Megan Reimnitz this could be due to numerous reasons, whether it's the types of shows put on by the ACT or the overall experience the audience has while attending a performance.

Either way, it's working, Reimnitz said.

"We've definitely had a very lucrative year, I will say that," Reimnitz said Wednesday. "It's been one of the best in the last few years."

There have been two plays the 2016-17 season so far, both pulling high attendance rates, Reimnitz said. "The Little Mermaid," which was showing the end of July and early August, had an "astounding" turnout, with approximately 2,000 people purchasing tickets to see the show.

With a theater that seats 391, Reimnitz said far more than 250 people were in attendance each night, and closing night was almost a sold-out crowd with 390 ticket-holders.

Reimnitz estimates a typical night for "a good musical" averages around 200 people each night.

"God of Carnage" also had a better turnout than Reimnitz expected given the dark humor and language featured.

"Of course we did have a play that had some language and strong content, Reimnitz said. "Even with that, we still had strong attendance and some really good reviews from a lot of people I didn't expect to like it."

And the group is already hard at work for its next performance: "A Christmas Story: The Musical."

"Tons of people" are already calling to ask about when tickets will go on sale, which Reimnitz said doesn't typically happen. Tickets for the musical go on sale Nov. 18, with opening night scheduled for Dec. 2 and Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances through Dec. 11.

Another event Reimnitz said is going over well at the ACT is the Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers, a one-night event to be held Dec. 13. This is the eighth time the group will be returning to Mitchell, and Reimnitz said there has already be a "huge blowout" with ticket sales.

Even with a month to go before the event is scheduled to take place, more than 200 tickets of the 391 seats available have been sold. The group features a multi-piece band playing Christmas classics. This year will feature Jami Lynn, a bluegrass, folk and jazz artist, as well as multi-instrumentalist Joel Shotwell.

And even though this isn't the first time Holiday Jam will be coming to Mitchell, Reimnitz said the show will be brand new for the audience.

"For those who have seen Holiday Jam before, you're not getting the same Holiday Jam, you're getting a completely new set up, show everything," Reimnitz said. "It's a lot of fun."

Most recently, Reimnitz said there was a lot of success with Todd Oliver, a comedian and ventriloquist who works with a "talking dog."

The show took place over Halloween weekend, but still drew in a crowd of approximately 300, Reimnitz said, which is good considering the holiday.

"I still have people asking if we can bring him back," Reimnitz said.

Still 'building the foundation'

The ACT is completely volunteer based, Reimnitz said, and this can sometimes have an effect on the group's performances.

One area the group continually struggles to fill is volunteers for sound and lights.

Although Reimnitz has a list of nearly 200 people that she turns to for volunteers, she still experiences problems filling these positions and finding people willing to learn lights and sound.

"We're working on building that foundation still," Reimnitz said. "I think people might be a little terrified of trying something new like that ... But we train them up and make sure they have the right tools to move forward."

But the lack of volunteers for these positions doesn't hold the ACT back.

Reimnitz said they will soon be making the announcement for the performances next season, and she expects people will be "very excited" for what the ACT will be bringing next year.

"We always want to make sure we have family-friendly options that everyone can come in and enjoy. But we also want to make sure that we do those plays and those performances that kind of hold up a mirror to society, I guess you could say, and really make you question how you treat your fellow man and how you walk this Earth," Reimnitz said. "We try to make sure we have a little something for everyone."