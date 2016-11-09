Thomas Konrad is set to gain ownership of a piece of land owned by Myron and Patricia Stoebner after the Supreme Court upheld the decisions made by an arbitrator and a circuit court judge, which both decided Konrad did not breach an agreement following the accidental recording of a mortgage three days early by CorTrust Bank.

In 2011, Konrad agreed to buy nine parcels of land in Hutchinson and Charles Mix counties from Myron and Patricia Stoebner, according to court documents.

The Stoebners sold Konrad Parcel 8 in January 2014. Before closing on the final parcel, the Stoebners learned Konrad executed a mortgage on Parcel 8 before officially becoming its owner, which they believed constituted a transfer and a breach of contract, court documents state. The Stoebners then refused to sell the last parcel to Konrad.

Both parties sought arbitration. Evidence showed Konrad signed a mortgage on Parcel 8 with CorTrust Bank, but the bank was instructed not to record the mortgage until Konrad closed the sale. CorTrust mistakenly recorded the mortgage on Jan. 7, 2014, three days prior to the sale.

On Aug. 12, 2015, the arbitrator determined the mortgage did not constitute a transfer, nor did Konrad intend to breach the contract. The arbitrator ordered the Stoebners to transfer the final parcel to Konrad and pay the arbitrator's and Konrad's fees.

The Stoebners sought to vacate the ruling in circuit court, and Konrad asked for judicial confirmation. On Jan. 8, the court confirmed the arbitration award.

The Stoebners filed an appeal with the South Dakota Supreme Court, but the justices affirmed the circuit court's decision.

The justices said the parties gave the arbitrator power to interpret the contract, including the meaning of the word "transfer." They ruled the arbitrator did not base his decision on any reasoning outside the contract.

"We cannot say that the arbitrator's interpretation ignores the plain language of the contract or 'directly contradicts the plain meaning of the parties' agreement' such that the arbitrator effectively rewrote the contract," the justices said in court documents.

By affirming the circuit court's ruling, the arbitrator's decision to transfer the land to Konrad remains in place.