SD legislators congratulate Trump on presidency

The Republican nominee will become the nation's 45th president, having captured the required number of electoral votes early Wednesday.

Both U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds took to social media Wednesday morning congratulating Trump on his victory, in spite of Thune's lack of a primary endorsement of Trump and Rounds' early support former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Congratulations to President-elect Trump for his election to serve as president of this great country," Thune said Wednesday. "The American people have cast their votes and elected Republicans to the majority in the Senate for another two years."

In October, Thune called for Trump's withdrawal from the race after a video was released in which Trump used explicit language to describe forcing himself on women.

But that's no longer the focus, as Thune continued the statement saying the Republican-led Senate will continue the work on making the government "more effective and accountable."

"We will continue to advance policies that promote job growth and opportunities for all, and protect our nation's security," Thune said. "We look forward to working with President-elect Trump and our colleagues in Congress to address the critical issues facing our country."

Rounds also threw his full support to Trump, and he said in a statement that Trump's victory was not a surprise "if you're connected and listening to real Americans."

Rounds went on to say that Trump will have an uphill fight, saying the "sense of frustration with the federal government is at an all time high."

"Mr. Trump has successfully tapped into that emotion by relating to voters' frustration with their government," Rounds said. "Since arriving in the U.S. Senate 22 months ago, I have been frustrated by the lack of focus on the big issues: debt, tax reform, mandatory payments, out of control healthcare costs, and regulatory overreach. I believe this election sends a message and it is time to get to work on the issues that matter."

Rep. Noem — who originally supported U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida — has also offered support for Trump, even after the recordings that brought Thune to call for his withdrawal.

"Last night, the American voters made their voices heard," Noem said. "We have laid out conservative solutions and are eager to work with President-elect Trump to put this opportunity-driven agenda in place. It's time to get to work."