Davison Co. keeps eyes set on jail security upgrades

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday instead of its regular Tuesday meeting time so it can canvass the results of the Nov. 8 election. The board will meet at the Davison County North Offices at 1420 N. Main St. in Mitchell.

Since August, the jail has not had full access to all the amenities previously offered by its security system, and Corrections Administrator Don Radel said a full replacement of the system could cost more than $50,000. But, he said, this initial study would help determine the county's options in repairing or replacing the system that helps monitor the inmates at the jail.

Other business

9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear citizen input, hear board reports and consider approving minutes from the previous meeting.

9:15 a.m.: Canvass the 2016 general election results.

10 a.m.: Meet with Larry Thompson, of Vantage Point, regarding the jail security system.

10:30 a.m.: Reconvene the RR Enterprises wine and malt beverage license hearing.

10:45 a.m.: Meet with Emergency Management Administrator Jeff Bathke to consider approving a "purchase." No details were provided as to what the purchase may be.

11 a.m.: Consider renewing the liquor licenses for Kongo Klub and Wild Oak Golf Course.

11:15 a.m.: Consider miscellaneous motions brought to the board and consider approving bills and timesheets.