71 percent of Davison County voters turnout to the polls
More than 71 percent of active registered voters in Davison County turned out to the polls Tuesday.
According to the Secretary of State's website, 8,177 Davison County voters filed their ballots either on or prior to Election Day, for a total of 71.06 percent of the 11,507 active registered voters in the 19,500-person county. This year's turnout bested the 2012 presidential year turnout of 69.42 percent.
Davison County voters overwhelmingly supported Republicans Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. John Thune, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and State Sen.-elect Joshua Klumb.
In The Daily Republic's 17-county coverage area, Davison County voters turned out at the 12th highest rate.
Voter turnout by county based on active registered voters
• Aurora - 76.85 percent, 1,447 of 1,883
• Bon Homme - 77.11 percent, 3,076 of 3,989
• Brule - 69.67 percent, 2,350 of 3,373
• Buffalo - 54.18 percent, 512 of 945
• Charles Mix - 63.83 percent, 3,492 of 5,471
• Davison - 71.06 percent, 8,177 of 11,507
• Douglas - 77.46 percent, 1,636 of 2,112
• Gregory - 75.55 percent, 2,135 of 2,826
• Hanson - 60.37 percent, 2,050 of 3,396
• Hutchinson - 71.44 percent, 3,454 of 4,835
• Jerauld - 78.42 percent, 1,003 of 1,279
• Jones - 80.56 percent, 572 of 710
• Lyman - 64.28 percent 1,461 of 2,273
• McCook - 73.59 percent, 2,667 of 3,624
• Miner - 72.01 percent, 1,114 of 1,547
• Sanborn - 72.23 percent, 1,147 of 1,588
• Tripp - 71.22 percent, 2,683 of 3,767
Davison Co. vote by ballot question
• Constitutional Amendment R - Yes - 59.9, No - 40.1
• Constitutional Amendment S - Yes - 59.4, No - 40.6
• Constitutional Amendment T - Yes - 40.3, No - 59.7
• Constitutional Amendment U - Yes - 37.5, No - 62.5
• Constitutional Amendment V - Yes - 43.2, No - 56.8
• Initiated Measure 21 - Yes - 75.4, No - 24.6
• Initiated Measure 22 - Yes - 48.1, No - 51.9
• Initiated Measure 23 - Yes - 18.5, No - 81.5
• Referred Law 19 - Yes - 28.6, No - 71.4
• Referred Law 20 - Yes - 29.4, No - 70.6