71 percent of Davison County voters turnout to the polls

More than 71 percent of active registered voters in Davison County turned out to the polls Tuesday.

According to the Secretary of State's website, 8,177 Davison County voters filed their ballots either on or prior to Election Day, for a total of 71.06 percent of the 11,507 active registered voters in the 19,500-person county. This year's turnout bested the 2012 presidential year turnout of 69.42 percent.