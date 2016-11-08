2016 Legislative Candidate Results

District 8 House

Incumbents Mathew Wollmann and Leslie Heinemann on Tuesday claimed the two open spots in the District 8 House of Representative race, which includes Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties

Wollmann pulled 7,118 of the district's votes, totalling nearly 35 percent, to keep his seat for a second team since he started as a rep in 2015.

Republican Heinemann, who won 6,127 votes, will enter his third term in the House, since he started as a representative in 2013.

The two defeated Democrats Jason Unger, of Flandreau, and Kory Rawstern, of Madison.

District 8 Senate

A close race for District 8 Senate between Republican Jordan Youngberg and Democrat Scott Parsley could call for a recount of the votes.

Preliminary tallies showed Youngberg narrowly defeated Parsley by 94 votes, 5,869 to 5,775.

Youngberg, of Madison, will make his debut in the legislature, never having served in either the House or Senate, if a recount is held and results are confirmed. Parsley, of Madison, who led the race until the final precinct reported its results, served one term in the Senate and has also served one term as House representative.

District 8 Senate includes Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties.

District 21 House

In District 21, State Rep. Lee Qualm and former State Sen. Julie Bartling knocked out Gary Burrus for the two open House seats.

District 21 represents the entire Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and the westernmost portion of Bon Homme County.

Qualm, the lone Republican candidate, pulled the highest number of votes with 5,434 and Bartling right behind with 5,151 votes. Qualm will serve his third term in the House since starting in 2013. Bartling also served in the House from 2001 to 2004 and in the Senate from 2005-2010.