Area elections results

• The city of Plankinton voted to be annexed into the Heartland Consumers Power District by a 200-vote margin. There were 259 ballots cast in favor of the annexation, and 59 in opposition.

• Republican Clyde Dethlefsen defeated independent Karl Swanson 164 votes to 118 votes for a Ward 3 county commission seat.

Bon Homme

• Democrat Renee Strong was defeated by Republican Jenn Knoll for Bon Homme County treasurer. Strong received 462 votes, while Knoll received 2,472.

• Republican incumbent Lisa Ann Rothschadl, who received 2,319 votes, will remain as the Bon Homme County state's attorney after beating independent challenger Paul Richard Boschma, who tallied 589 votes.

• John Hauck and Frank Kloucek faced off for a Ward 4 county commission seat, with Hauck securing the victory. Hauck, a Republican, received 343 votes, while Kloucek, Democrat, received 224.

• Democrat Bruce Voigt won a Ward 2 county commission seat with Tuesday night's win over Edward Van Gerpen and John Fathke. Voigt tallied 242 votes, while Republican Van Gerpen and independent Fathke received 220 and 161 votes, respectively.

Brule

• Incumbent David Natvig, Republican, beat independent challenger Theresa Rossow for Brule County state's attorney. Natvig received 1,258 votes, while Rossow received 1,004.

Charles Mix

• Charles Mix County State's Attorney Scott Podhradsky, Republican, was defeated by Republican Steven Cotton, by a nearly 1,200-vote margin. Cotton, deputy state's attorney in Charles Mix County, received 2,115 votes, while Podhradsky received 933.

Gregory

• Gregory County voters decided not to change the county's zoning ordinance, with 1,692 votes against the measure that would have changed the current classification of wind energy systems from a conditional use to a permitted principal use, and 348 votes in favor.

Jerauld

• Incumbent Republican Dedrich Koch defeated independent challenger Casey Bridgman by more than 200 votes to maintain his position as Jerauld County state's attorney. Koch received 595 votes, and Bridgman received 303.

Lyman

• Gary Diehm and Bill Lengkeek received 757 and 714 votes, respectively, to secure at-large county commission seats, defeating independent Brent Schoulte, who received 570 votes.

McCook

• Democrat Dean Koch defeated James Osterberg for a Ward 2 county commission seat. Koch received 280 votes, and Osterberg tallied 154.

• For a Ward 4 county commission seat, Republican Charles Liesinger handily defeated independent Ross Tschetter, 340 votes to 92.

Miner

• Lavonne Durant and Alex Protsch won at-large county commission seats Tuesday. Republican Durant received 446 votes and Democrat Protsch received 581 to beat Democrat Patrick Maroney, independent Tim Glanzer and independent Diane Rentz.