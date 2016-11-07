Consolidation talks heat up for Parkston, Tripp-Delmont

Should the districts choose to consolidate, the Tripp-Delmont School Board was clear that it wants to maintain "some kind of identity" in the process, whether it be representation in the new district's name, mascot or other identifying features.

"People don't want to be swallowed up and be nobody," Tripp-Delmont Board Member Carrie Reiner said. "You want to know you still exist, you're still a community and you still have an identity."

And, while Parkston was receptive to the concept, both boards were cognizant that any changes will have the potential to upset patrons of each community — especially Parkston.

But, the Tripp-Delmont board was quick to clarify its priorities don't lie in trivial factors, but rather in providing educational opportunities for both districts' students.

"I couldn't care less what the name of the school is and what the mascot of the school is," Tripp-Delmont Vice President Becky Hotchkiss said. "I just want education for my kids and for the rest of the kids."

Tripp-Delmont currently holds an athletics co-op with Armour, and Tripp-Delmont Superintendent Gail Swenson said, should a consolidation and athletics co-op with Parkston occur, the board would like to be able to give Armour "as much heads-up as possible" to determine its own future for its athletics programs.

'What's it going to cost?'

In 2000, there were 296 students enrolled in the Tripp-Delmont School District, and as of Monday, Swenson reported 162 students enrolled, representing a loss of 134 students, or 54.7 percent. Swenson said she was hoping Tripp-Delmont would receive more state funding following the half-cent sales tax increase to bolster South Dakota teacher salaries, but the district received one of the lowest totals of new money in the state at $14,690. The two facts, paired together, has drastically changed Tripp-Delmont's timeline for a consolidation — originally, the school board believed it had several years to make a decision. Now, the district must acquire a new opt out, consolidate or dissolve in the next two years.

With the results of a survey that showed the Tripp-Delmont residents strongly favor a new opt out, the school board has made pursuing one its top priority. But, should an opt out fail, the board is aware that it must have a "plan B," which is a consolidation.

Parkston Superintendent Shayne McIntosh gave a presentation outlining the funding each district receives from the state and taxes, and what the funding would look like, should the two districts pursue a consolidation.

According to McIntosh's presentation, as separate districts, Tripp-Delmont and Parkston generate $4.16 million, but as a consolidated district, it would see roughly $3.795 million, a loss of $364,000.

Since beginning consolidation talks, Tripp-Delmont has had one "non-negotiable" item: there must be an attendance center of some kind in Tripp. What grades that would include and to what extent will depend upon the funding available, as operating an attendance center is costly, according to both Parkston and Tripp-Delmont boards.

Uncertain, too, is the effect a consolidation would have on taxpayers.

"If you look at the long-term benefits of reorganization, they're going to be student opportunities, and the second question from the taxpayer is, 'What's it going to cost?' " McIntosh said. "It's hard to say until you know what your district's comprised of. One special education student can throw the budget into disarray and it only takes one."

Moving forward, McIntosh said the Parkston School Board remains open to having further conversations with Tripp-Delmont because members can see benefits for Parkston, too.

According to McIntosh, Parkston had "sharp enrollment declines for a while," and numbers have dwindled steadily in recent years. This year, McIntosh said there are approximately 536 students, and last school year, there were 540.

"Quite frankly, that's one of the reasons reorganization is attractive," McIntosh said. "The board is very interested in having these conversations, and we see benefits for our district. The question becomes whether or not it is viable. We need to determine if we can make it work financially."

Tripp-Delmont talks about possible consolidations began with five area districts in August and has since been narrowed down to two — Parkston and Armour.

During a special meeting Oct. 26, the Tripp-Delmont School Board motioned to set up a joint board meeting with Armour, which will be held Thursday. Monday, the board will reconvene for its regular monthly meeting, during which they plan to vote on a consolidation preference between the two school districts.