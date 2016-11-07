Mitchell aquatic center costs $51K higher than expected

According to recently hired Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell, the operating expenses for the Mitchell Recreation Center will cost more than $137,000 annually when the $8 million aquatic facility is added to the building. Powell was not employed by the city of Mitchell when city officials assured the public the operating expenses would cost approximately $86,620 annually, or $29,125 more than the expenses to operating the existing pool.

Powell mentioned the estimates while making a $63,000 request to fund a business plan to boost revenue at the Recreation Center during Monday's regular City Council meeting at City Hall. While council members occasionally referred back to the fact that Powell was not on the city payroll when the initial estimate was presented to Mitchell residents prior to a special election in December, they questioned why the estimate was wrong.

"So $50,000, so what happened?" Councilman Mel Olson asked. "Were the previous people incompetent at project costs?"

The $86,620 estimate was presented by city officials prior to the approval of the $8 million aquatic center addition to the Recreation Center by a 54-46 percent margin, a difference of 227 votes.

Powell said the city recently acquired actual utility cost projects which were estimated to cost approximately $77,000 compared to the previous estimate of $46,000. He said the previous estimate also did not account for $12,000 in repair and maintenance costs and he suspected the projected chemical costs were a low estimate.

Councilman Dave Tronnes also asked about the initial cost projections to operate the $8 million facility, an estimate opponents questioned prior to the special election.

"I'm looking at when the pool was put on referendum and the people decided how they're going to vote, and based on expenses, your predecessor has $29,000 more a year on the cost," Tronnes said, referencing former department director Dusty Rodiek. "Now we have an extremely different number, and if I was one of the taxpayers, I'd be asking "Why, what happened?"

Tronnes said the bungled estimate was a disservice to those who turned out to vote last year.

"I just wanted to go on record and say I think we messed up here," Tronnes said.

The discussion about pool operating costs rose out of a request to hire aquatic facility project designers Counsilman-Hunsaker to create a $63,000 business plan to bring more revenue into the facility once the $8 million addition is completed.

With a business plan to find ways to attract more revenue to the city-owned facility, Powell said the city could increase its income enough to operate at a $112,000 loss when the aquatic facility opens instead of a $188,000 loss.

"I don't think we can meet our revenue goals without a professional business plan under current management practices," Powell said.

Powell said "significant changes" are going to need to be made at the Recreation Center for it to generate more revenue, but Olson asked one question he anticipates he will hear from locals following the $63,000 request.

"It sounds to me, and I don't want to be unkind, but it sounds to me you're looking for $63,000 worth of cover ... For your decisions you're going to make anyway," Olson said.

The request was tabled by the council in a 4-2 vote, with Olson and Councilman Steve Rice voting against tabling the discussion. Council members Jeff Smith and Susan Tjarks were not at the meeting.

Veterans Park raking in cash

While the financials surrounding the aquatic facility led to questions from the council, Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg had some good news about the Mitchell Veterans Park planned at the northwest corner of First Avenue and Main Street.

Overweg told the council the city has received approximately $225,00 in pledges and in-kind donations for the park project, with $130,000 in cash already accepted.

Overweg informed the council of the updated donation totals prior to the approval of a $15,000 construction management agreement with Mitchell-based Ciavarella Design, Inc. to provide architectural design and coordinate other work conducted for the project.

And Overweg continued to give the council good news.

Earlier this year, the council committed $35,000 to the park project that would see a water feature, trees, shrubs, picnic tables and lighting fixtures installed at the intersection that serves as an entryway to Mitchell's historic downtown district. But Overweg expects the city won't need to use any of the $35,000 already committed due to overwhelming community support.

"Our anticipation when this is done is we won't need any of that $35,000 from the city, that it will be totally funded by donations and in-kind commitments," Overweg said.

Just before the council approved the agreement, Councilman Marty Barington reminded the public about the benefits of improving an area that serves as a "gateway" to Mitchell's Main Street.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from the Oct. 17 meeting and Planning Commission minutes from the Oct. 11 meeting.

• Raffle permits for the Mitchell Technical Institute Rodeo Team, with the drawing to be held Nov. 19, and the Mitchell Kiwanis Club, with the drawing to be held Dec. 14.

• Change Order No. 1 to Sidewalk Schedule D, which would raise the adjusted contract amount by $12,161.84. The contract with Top Grade Concrete, would be increased to $29,303.84.

• Change Order No. 3 to Forceman Project No. 2016-12, raising the contract with H&W Contracting by $2,000. If approved, the contract would increase to $592,798.20.

• Change Order No. 1 to Fifth Avenue City Project No. 2016-19, decreasing the overall contract amount by $31,325.55. If approved, the total contract would be adjusted to $1,236,835.85.

• Set 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30 as the time and date to hold the bid opening for hayland leases at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, landfill and parks. The bidding would be held at City Hall.

• Gas and fuel quotations, pay estimates, salary adjustments, new employee hires, payroll, bills and authorize payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Other business

In other business, the council:

• Called the meeting to order, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, heard an invocation from the Salvation Army and conducted roll call. Council members Jeff Smith and Susan Tjarks did not attend the meeting and there was no citizen input.

• Held hearings and approved two applications from the Overtime Event Center, which applied for special event liquor licenses for holiday parties on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13.

• Met as the board of adjustment and held a hearing on the application of Jamie Wagner for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care center in her home at 812 W. Second Ave. The application was approved.

• Tabled a hearing on the application of West Havens Storage LLC, located at 1522 W. Havens Ave. The company has filed an application for a conditional use permit to construct self-service storage facilities, but the council tabled the hearing until the Nov. 21 meeting. After the motion, the board reconvened as City Council.

• Authorized the creation of Tax Increment Fund No. 539 - Kustom Cycles, for a tax increment financing district that's already been approved by the council.

• Authorized the creation of Fund No. 619 for campground operations. According to city documents, the fund would record all revenues and expenses associated with campground operations at Lake Mitchell. The fund was approved by Mayor Jerry Toomey after a split council vote. The fund allows the city to take over the Lake Mitchell Campground following the expiration of its current lease. Powell argued the campground can generate revenue for the Parks and Recreation Department, but some council members raised questions about competing with other private campgrounds or the possibility of selling the land and leaving the campground business entirely.

• Approved Resolution No. 3392, which would approve the release of utility easements on an area within Bridle Acres.

• Approved Resolution No. 3393, a plat of Lots A-1B and A-2B of J.L. Oberembt's First Addition.

• Approved Resolution No. 3394, a plat of Lot 9 of Block 2 of the CJM Second Addition.

• Approved Resolution No. 3395, regarding a real estate transfer and the signing of necessary documents.

• Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2555, which would change the zoning district classification of real property within the Westwood First Addition.

• Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2556, which would amend a section of Mitchell City Code to all the Corn Palace Events & Entertainment Board to continue operating with 10 appointed members. The existing ordinance only allows for seven members.