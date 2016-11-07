'I miss him,' says father accused of killing child

Bruns, 24, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of his 3-month-old son, Levi. Bruns is charged with shaking him on Feb. 25, 2014, at his Gregory home, which authorities say led to the boy's death five days later.

Bruns took the stand Monday afternoon in the Gregory County Courthouse in Burke and answered numerous questions about the week leading up to Levi's collapse. He talked about his life with Levi, his girlfriend, Julia Opp, and Opp's 6-year-old daughter in their trailer home in Gregory.

While Levi was fussy and sick for the majority of his short life, frequently crying and vomiting any food his parents gave to him, Bruns said he never felt angry or frustrated at the boy.

On Feb. 25, Bruns fed Levi a mixture of formula and pedialyte as a doctor recommended and placed Bruns in a swing, he said. Levi soon spit it up and began gasping, so Bruns picked him up and tried to clear his airway, Bruns said.

According to court documents, Bruns admitted to shaking Levi six to eight times, but Bruns and his attorney, Tim Rensch, have argued that he did not shake him violently. Instead, Bruns said he moved Levi's head back and forth and tipped his head downward to clear vomit and slime from Levi's mouth. He demonstrated on a doll Rensch brought into the courtroom and said he performed the same actions on Levi three days earlier.

The child then allegedly began screaming, so Bruns said he placed Levi in his crib but soon saw the boy's eyes roll back in his head, and when Bruns picked him up, Levi was cold.

According to Bruns, he rushed into the living room, wrapped Levi in a blanket, put on Opp's shoes and ran Levi to the hospital.

"As he's gasping and stuff, his breath gets shorter and shortly after that, his eyes rolled back, and I picked him up, and he's limp and cold," Bruns said. "I didn't know what was happening to him. I ran out in the living room, I wrapped him up in a blanket, threw some shoes on and ran to the hospital."

The court entered recess at 5 p.m., but Bruns will retake the stand Tuesday morning. The trial opened on Oct. 27, and closing statements are scheduled for Wednesday.