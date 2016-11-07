It's here: Election Day 2016

From U.S. president to the South Dakota Legislature, and Constitutional amendments to referred laws, local voters will have plenty of choices to make.

Registered voters can find their polling place by visiting the secretary of state's website. The five polling places in Davison County are the Corn Palace, Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, the Mount Vernon Senior Center, the Davison County Fairgrounds and Ethan Town Hall.

Voters will also need to present identification prior to voting, which includes a South Dakota driver's license, U.S. government photo ID, a U.S. Armed Force ID, a tribal photo ID card or a current student photo ID from a South Dakota high school or state accredited institution of higher education.

Following is a list of items that will appear on ballots in Davison County. Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the sample ballot.

Candidate races

• For U.S. president and vice president: Donald Trump and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Republican; Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, Libertarian; Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat; Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley, Constitution.

• For U.S. Senate: U.S. Sen. John Thune, Republican; Jay Williams, Democrat. Voters will choose one candidate.

• For U.S. House of Representative: U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, Republican; State Rep. Paula Hawks, Democrat. Voters will choose one candidate.

• For South Dakota Public Utilities Commission: PUC Commission Chair Chris Nelson, Republican; Henry Red Cloud, Democrat. Voters will choose one candidate.

• For District 20 S.D. Senate: State Rep. Joshua Klumb, Republican; Former State Rep. Quinten Burg, Democrat. Voters will choose one candidate.

• For District 20 S.D. House of Representatives: State Rep. Tona Rozum and former State Rep. Lance Carson, Republican. Voters will choose two candidates.

Ballot issues

• Constitutional Amendment R: This amendment would allow South Dakota's four postsecondary technical education institutions to be governed independently from the Board of Regents. The institutes, including Mitchell Technical Institute, would be governed separately in a manner to be determined by the Legislature. A "yes" vote would add the provision to the S.D. Constitution to allow technical institutes to be governed independently. A "no" vote would leave the governance under the authority of the Board of Regents.

• Constitutional Amendment S: This amendment would provide Constitutional rights for crime victims. The amendment would give victims written notification of their rights, which would include protection from harassment or abuse, the right to privacy and the timely notice of all trials, sentencings and post-judgment proceedings. A "yes" vote would expand the statutory rights of victims. A "no" vote would leave the Constitution as is.

• Constitutional Amendment T: This amendment would take legislative redistricting out of the hands of legislators and create an commission of no more than nine people to draw district lines. A "yes" vote would change the Constitution to create a state legislative redistricting commission. A "no" vote would keep redistricting power in the hands of the Legislature.

• Constitutional Amendment U: This amendment would alter the Constitution to cap interest rates on loans at 18 percent, unless the loans are established without written agreement. A "yes" vote would add the provisions to set statutory interest rates for loans. A "no" vote would leave the Constitution as is.

• Constitutional Amendment V: This amendment would create an open primary and remove party labels from ballots. The nonpartisan primary would be open to all registered voters, with the top vote-getters then moving on to the general election. This would not apply to presidential races. A "yes" vote would remove party labels from ballots and create a nonpartisan primary process. A "no" vote would keep the primary voting process as is, with only registered Republicans being allowed to vote in the Republican primary and Democrats, independents and non-party affiliated voters being allowed to vote in the Democratic primary.

• Initiated Measure 21: This measure would prohibit certain state-licensed money lenders from imposing fees, interest and charges at an annual percentage rate of greater than 36 percent. A "yes" vote would prohibit lenders from charging more than 36 percent interest on loans. A "no" vote would allow lenders to operate without the interest cap.

• Initiated Measure 22: This measure revises campaign finance law, requiring additional disclosures, lowering contribution amounts that can be made to various groups and establishing a publicly funded campaign finance program that allows voters to send two $50 credits to candidates who voluntarily participate in the program. The measure would also create an appointed ethics commission to administer the credit program and enforce campaign finance laws. A "yes" vote would revise campaign finance laws and create a publicly funded campaign credit program. A "no" vote would keep the current campaign finance laws as is.

• Initiated Measure 23: This measure would give corporate organizations and nonprofit groups the right to charge a fee for any service provided. A "yes" vote would allow the right for certain organizations to charge fees. A "no" vote would maintain current state law.

• Referred Law 19: This referred law would change the timeframe in which candidates must circulate and submit nominating petitions. Currently, candidates must circulate nominating petitions between Jan. 1 and the last Tuesday in March. The law would also prohibit a person registered with a recognized political party from signing an independent candidate's petition. A "yes" vote would move the petitions timeframe from Dec. 1 to the first Tuesday in March and bar voters registered with a political party from signing the nominating petitions of an independent candidate. A "no" vote would maintain the current timeframe and laws.

• Referred Law 20: This referred law would create a youth minimum wage of $7.50 an hour for workers under 18. A "yes" vote would lower the minimum wage for workers under 18. A "no" vote would maintain the existing minimum wage of $8.55 per hour.