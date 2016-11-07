Wisconsin man injured in car vs. semi crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — A Wisconsin man is facing serious non-life threatening injuries after a car-semi crash Sunday night near Alexandria.
Ardell Cardarelle, 86, was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, nine miles east of Alexandria. Cardarelle, of Evansville, Wisconsin, thought he was at the crossover, but was actually in the median, according to Tony Mangan, Public Information Officer for the S.D. Department of Public Safety.
When Cardarelle, who was driving a 2009 Kia Optima, backed out of the median onto the eastbound lanes, he was struck by 63-year-old Robert Roberts, who was driving a 1996 Peterbilt Diesel.
Cardarelle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Mangan said charges are pending.
Roberts, of Florence, Montana, who was driving the semi, was not injuried. He was also wearing a seat belt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated the incident and McCook County Sheriff's Office was also on scene.