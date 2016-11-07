Wisconsin man injured in car vs. semi crash near Alexandria

When Cardarelle, who was driving a 2009 Kia Optima, backed out of the median onto the eastbound lanes, he was struck by 63-year-old Robert Roberts, who was driving a 1996 Peterbilt Diesel.

Cardarelle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Mangan said charges are pending.

Roberts, of Florence, Montana, who was driving the semi, was not injuried. He was also wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated the incident and McCook County Sheriff's Office was also on scene.