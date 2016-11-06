Council to consider $15K design agreement for Veterans Park

And according to the professional services agreement, the park project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer of 2017.

The council will consider authorizing the agreement at the 6:30 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The vote on the agreement will take place approximately one week after workers connected the water lines to the proposed park, which is expected to include a water feature, trees, shrubs, picnic tables and lighting fixtures. Five signs honoring different branches of the military have already been installed at a cost of $10,881, according to documents included in the City Council agenda packet.

According to the professional services agreement, Ciavarella Design will work with contractors designated by the city, manage the construction process and meet weekly with subcontractors and the city.

The project has received heavy financial support from the community, with the city accepting more than $175,000 in donations and pledges by late September. The total project cost has been estimated to reach $195,000.

The city will also consider an agreement with Counsilman-Hunsaker Operations to establish a business plan for the Recreation Center, which will serve as the site of the city's voter-approved $8 million indoor pool facility.

The plan would cost $63,000, and would be used to develop a comprehensive operational plan to include revenue, expenses, staffing, the budget and marketing.

Counsilman-Hunsaker is the same company tasked with designing the city's aquatic facility, which received the support of Mitchell residents during a special election in last December.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from the Oct. 17 meeting and Planning Commission minutes from the Oct. 11 meeting.

• Raffle permits for the Mitchell Technical Institute Rodeo Team, with the drawing to be held Nov. 19, and the Mitchell Kiwanis Club, with the drawing to be held Dec. 14.

• Change Order No. 1 to Sidewalk Schedule D, which would raise the adjusted contract amount by $12,161.84. The contract with Top Grade Concrete, would be increased to $29,303.84.

• Change Order No. 3 to Forceman Project No. 2016-12, raising the contract with H&W Contracting by $2,000. If approved, the contract would increase to $592,798.20.

• Change Order No. 1 to Fifth Avenue City Project No. 2016-19, decreasing the overall contract amount by $31,325.55. If approved, the total contract would be adjusted to $1,236,835.85.

• Set 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30 as the time and date to hold the bid opening for hayland leases at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, landfill and parks. The bidding would be held at City Hall.

• Gas and fuel quotations, pay estimates, salary adjustments, new employee hires, payroll, bills and authorize payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from the Salvation Army, conduct roll call and hear citizen input.

• Hold hearings on two applications from the Overtime Event Center, which has applied for special event liquor licenses for holiday parties on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13.

• Meet as the board of adjustment and hold a hearing on the application of Jamie Wagner for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care center in her home at 812 W. Second Ave.

• Consider action to table a hearing on the application of West Havens Storage LLC, located at 1522 W. Havens Ave. The company has filed an application for a conditional use permit to construct self-service storage facilities, but the council will consider a motion to table until the Nov. 21 meeting. After the motion, the council will entertain a motion to recess as the board of adjustment and reconvene as City Council.

• The creation of Tax Increment Fund No. 539 - Kustom Cycles, for a tax increment financing district that's already been approved by the council.

• The creation of Fund No. 619 for campground operations. According to city documents, the fund would record all revenues and expenses associated with campground operations at Lake Mitchell.

• A business plan proposal for the Mitchell Recreation Center with Counsilman-Hunsaker.

• A professional services agreement with Ciavarella Design for $15,000.

• Resolution No. 3392, which would approve the release of utility easements on an area within Bridle Acres.

• Resolution No. 3393, a plat of Lots A-1B and A-2B of J.L. Oberembt's First Addition.

• Resolution No. 3394, a plat of Lot 9 of Block 2 of the CJM Second Addition.

• Resolution No. 3395, regarding a real estate transfer and the signing of necessary documents.

• Hold the first reading of Ordinance No. 2555, which would change the zoning district classification of real property within the Westwood First Addition.

• Hold the first reading of Ordinance No. 2556, which would amend a section of Mitchell City Code to all the Corn Palace Events & Entertainment Board to continue operating with 10 appointed members. The existing ordinance only allows for seven members.

• Motion to adjourn.