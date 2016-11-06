Conference brings networking to local food producers

"We're a big state with few people, so everybody's kind of spread out, and it can be hard sometimes to make those connections and know who to talk to or who's doing what," one of the event's organizers Holly Tilton Byrne said. "I think everybody who attends the conference, we all have goals, but I guess the big one at the end of the day that you really have to walk away with is creating the relationships between the people growing the food and everybody who's consuming and buying it."

Byrne said the conference is unique because, rather than focusing on commodities or crops like corn and soybeans, the event is designed to acknowledge the importance of crops grown on a smaller scale, like tomatoes and potatoes.

And, adding to its appeal, the event hopes to have something for everybody—not just farmers. Byrne said this includes producers, people buying local foods for institutions, chefs and people who "just really like good food."

"At the end of the day, when you're hungry, you need something you can eat and there's a lot of people within this state producing food that people really can eat," Byrne said. "Food is important to everybody, so if we're going to eat, why not be eating something that's super fresh and comes from our friends and family?"

The conference's sessions were broken down into four "tracks," or subjects: marketing, production, business and production and marketing. Within each track, there were various different presentations tailored for the group of people attending. Most presentations were given by South Dakota residents, with a handful by Minnesota citizens.

One local presenter was a Wagner teacher who has dedicated the past year to creating a program intended to produce locally-grown produce for community members.

Carrie Tucek presented Saturday about the Wagner Community School's geodome and aquaponics program, which was instituted in 2015.

The geodome, which can withstand 130 mph winds and up to 8 feet of snow, located just outside of the school, is home to a 3,172-gallon tank holding tilapia fish, as well as several planting beds where students grow an assortment of plants and vegetables.

The aquaponics program is a system in which waste produced by the fish in the tank provides nutrients for the plants grown in the geodome. The fish had to be replaced year-to-year before, in the early stages of the system's installation, but Tucek said the system now spawns its own tilapia fish each year, making the entire system self-sustaining.

Additionally, new classes have been instituted in the middle and high schools, which work directly in the geodome as part of their curriculum, but Tucek said nearly all of the students she teaches are involved in some way.

"I have big dreams for this," Tucek said. "Our community has really gotten behind this, too, and it's taking off in ways we could never have imagined."

'You don't have to know everything'

Similarly, Friday's keynote speaker, Dan Halsey, founder of Southwoods Forest Gardens in Prior Lake, Minnesota, never imagined his interest in local foods would blossom into an international business.

Halsey is hired nationally and internationally to design private homesteads and other land with a focus on maximizing an area's economic output.

Since beginning his work in 2009, Halsey has developed a process that evaluates soil types, temperature ranges, climate and other factors that may affect a land's ability to produce plants and other crops. Halsey then is able to input that information to a database that gives a list of plants that have the tolerance to survive the climate, and how many of those plants can thrive in the area.

"My job is to find the ecological site's conditions and the owners' idea for what they want to do and bring them together," Halsey said. "What makes it difficult sometimes is that, for the most part, nature doesn't compromise. People learn very quickly that you can try to mess with it, but it's still going to do whatever it wants to."

But, when those unavoidable issues arise, Halsey said there's a simple solution, and it all comes back to networking.

Usually, Halsey is able to come up with a concept for a homestead, but there are holes still to be filled.

So, he has become accustomed to asking for help.

Halsey said events, like the South Dakota Local Foods Conference are integral for professionals like himself to create relationships that may benefit attendees in the future.

"You don't have to know everything, you just have to know who to talk to and when to talk to them," Halsey said. "These (conferences) are really important because they're gathering different people with different experiences to talk about what they do and their systems, and what they've learned. Then people ask questions and now we have a conversation."