Burg, Klumb vie for District 20 Senate seat

State Rep. Josh Klumb, R-Mount Vernon, and former State Rep. Quinten Burg, D-Wessington Springs, acknowledged the biggest distinction is their stance on the expansion of Medicaid.

With discussions over Medicaid expansion expected to dominate the 2017 legislative session — extend health care access to approximately 50,000 low-income South Dakotans at a cost to the state — Klumb and Burg staked their case on how to best deal with the issue.

"Right now, the federal government doesn't have a great track record of living up to their obligations," Klumb said. "So while it may look good on paper for South Dakota now, I have a hard time believing that in the future — which I believe a senator needs to be able to look into the future and think big picture here — I don't think it's a great idea to just jump into that."

Klumb did, however, note the discussions could be unnecessary depending on who is elected president and what changes the next president will make to the Affordable Care Act.

While Klumb said the federal government has proven itself unable to fulfill its financial commitments in the past, Burg approved of Gov. Dennis Daugaard's proposal to expand Medicaid if South Dakota can get the federal government to fund more of the health costs of Native Americans utilizing the Medicaid system.

"I know there's controversy with what it costs, but from figures the governor has given out — and he's the one that's also pushing it, which is very encouraging to me — it's going to save this state in excess of $50 million," Burg said.

For District 20 voters who are neutral on Medicaid expansion, both Klumb and Burg believe their legislative experience gives them an advantage over the other.

Burg, 67, noted his 10 years of experience in the state Legislature, although he hasn't served since 2010, while Klumb, 32, highlighted his more recent experience dealing with issues in Pierre for the past two legislative sessions.

"You learn so much over the years, you don't get it all in one or two years," Burg said. "You don't get it by being on the sidelines, you get it by being in the chair and having to vote on these issues."

Although Burg, first elected in 1998, has a decade of experience in Pierre, Klumb felt his time analyzing the current issues affecting South Dakota gives him an advantage.

"I think any time you were there for more of the discussions you're going to have more of an insight to how things were done," Klumb said

One issue Klumb dealt with during the most recent legislative session is the increased sales tax that led to raising teacher pay in South Dakota. Klumb initially opposed the tax increase in an effort to find an alternative funding option, but later changed his mind when another option could not be found.

And despite seeing the need to continue monitoring the education funding formula passed earlier this year, Klumb's proud to have been a part of the Legislature that raised South Dakota's teacher pay from lowest in the nation.

"I'm proud of working for the teachers," Klumb said. "I know I took a lot of grief the first time when I voted 'No,' and I was never against teachers."

Burg also believes the funding formula will require tweaking, and he hoped to be a part of the group of legislators working to improve the education funding formula, which Burg said needed to be addressed.

"All we did was play catch-up with that issue, because it's really basically restored the money that was taken away in 2011 when we did the 8 to 10 percent cut," Burg said.

Despite nearly matching Klumb dollar-for-dollar in campaign funds, the Democrat is running for a seat in Pierre in a Republican-heavy district. District 20, which consists of Aurora, Davison and Jerauld counties, includes 6,843 active registered Republicans and 4,967 active registered Democrats.

Burg is also challenging a candidate who won 37 percent of the vote in a three-way race in 2014, when Klumb earned a spot in Pierre with the support of 4,383 voters.

When Burg ran for the District 20 Senate seat in 2012 against now term-limited State Sen. Mike Vehle, R-Mitchell, he lost by a margin of 57-43 percent. But Burg feels he has the name recognition this time around to become the first Democrat elected in District 20 since the 2010 redistricting.