Around the Region

More than 150 families attended the event, in which a meal for a free-will offering was given.

The 153rd Engineer Battalion will be deployed Nov. 11, and will spend several weeks in Fort Bliss, Texas, for theater-specific training before being deployed to Kuwait. The "Bring the 153rd Home for Christmas" fund is managed by area residents to return troops home for Christmas between training in Texas and deployment.

-- Sanborn Weekly Journal

Kennebec

NEW WASTEWATER PONDS COMPLETED: The majority of dirt-moving work has been completed on the Kennebec wastewater treatment improvement project.

The work was about 99 percent done at the end of October.

VanderPol Construction, of Harrison, received the bid in May to complete the project that included the construction of two larger ponds, inlet, pond depth indicators, manholes and discharge and flow measurement structures.

The new, larger ponds are 1.9 acres and 1.25 acres and lined with clay to prevent seepage.

The next phase of the project will be installing a pressurized sewer system, expanding the town's system to residences within city limits that currently don't have service due to location.

-- Lyman County Herald

Winner

KAUER FAMILY DONATES TO 4-H: The family of the late Lawrence Kauer recently donated $3,000 in memorial money to the Tripp County 4-H trust fund that is maintained by the Tripp County Community Foundation.

The family requested the funds be used to sponsor the Tripp County Club feeder calf pen.

Kauer was involved in 4-H and enjoyed taking care of his calves, so his family felt the donation was done in good faith of preserving Kauer's memory within the community.

-- Winner Advocate