Freeman native brings experience, new perspective to GOED

Stern, 55, was appointed as the Commissioner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development earlier this year, starting the job on Sept. 1.

And after about two months on the job, Stern has found the job exciting and inspirational.

"I can tell you it's very inspiring to get up every day and sell South Dakota and sell the virtues of South Dakota and that's really a passion that I have," Stern said.

As the commissioner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, it's his job to fundamentally grow the gross domestic product of South Dakota, Stern said.

This means increasing the sales and productions of the state, diversifying the tax base and "improve the quality of life for South Dakota."

Stern said he and his team look at how more, and better quality jobs can be created. They also assist businesses in growing and expanding and how the state can better support business success.

And for his first month on the job, Stern said he's been logging a lot of miles as he travels the state touring, working with existing and potential businesses and meeting state and local leaders.

After assessing the different needs in each community, Stern said the information is taken and he and his staff organize and develop goals and objectives for 2017. And right now, they are approximately 95 percent complete with this plan. He expects within the next week, it will be complete.

Getting the 'opportunity of a lifetime'

Working in Gov. Dennis Daugaard's office hadn't crossed Stern's mind, but when he was approached by representative from the state if he'd be interested, he jumped at the chance.

"I thought it would be the job of a lifetime — an opportunity of a lifetime," Stern said. "I really just jumped at the opportunity."

Stern and his wife were living in Arizona, where they had been for four years. And in August, they returned so Stern could settle into his new job.

In Arizona, Stern spent four years as district sales manager for Petro-Canada America, a division of Suncor Energy. Because he and his wife were "empty nesters," they took a chance in living in a new state in November 2012. Stern said they enjoyed the four years in Arizona, but soon missed South Dakota.

"Small or large, everybody in South Dakota has a sense of service to their community," Stern said. "And that commitment is not shared by businesses in other states. That feeling of support and commitment to communities is not nearly as high or evident as in South Dakota."

Using past experience

Stern attributes part of his success to his long history in Freeman.

As a 1979 graduate of Freeman High School, Stern went to the University of South Dakota to obtain a bachelor's degree in business administration.

He then spent the next 29 years at the Stern Oil Company, which was started by his father. Here, he spent 14 years as vice president and general manager.

Stern said this gave him the chance to see first-hand the operations and the "inside" of running a small business. It also gave him the perspective of running a small business and the challenges that owners and managers face, Stern said. The company has also grown and expanded to operate in six states, Stern said.

This experience alone, Stern said, has helped him connect with small business owners across South Dakota on a level others may not.

"I sat in their seat and looked through the world in their lens," Stern said. "I think that gives me hopefully an insight into the challenges and the opportunities."

During his time in Freeman, Stern also served on the city council and held leadership roles in the town's Chamber of Commerce and the Freeman Economic Development Corporation.

Aaron Scheibe, the deputy commissioner at GOED, said in the past few months, Stern has hit the ground running. And Stern's experience in the private sector is what sets him apart as a commissioner.

Scheibe describes Stern has someone who has built a company, managed a company and been in the private business sector for years. Bringing these experiences into the government setting, Scheibe said, offers up an entirely new perspective.

"He has that ability to see the big picture in terms of what works and what works for the state, but also how it affects the various communities throughout the state," Scheibe said. "It's a unique perspective and one we're glad to have."

The biggest priority for the GOED office right now, Scheibe said, is to look at what the plans for 2017. The GOED staff, which has about 35 employees Pierre, Sioux Falls and Rapid City, will work to recruit new businesses to the state and with existing ones in terms of expansion, adding new products and new jobs.

"That's really kind of mission No. 1 is working effectively to support the business community," Scheibe said.

But this doesn't come without its challenges.

Scheibe said there's a concern with the this year's agricultural economy, especially with low corn and bean prices.

And in these "down times," Scheibe said it's the GOED's job to still work with business clients and find opportunities for expansion, growth and to help people understand the importance of bringing more business to South Dakota.

For Stern, he puts a lot of faith into small towns across South Dakota and the sense of community that is developed.

"I even think, to a certain degree, public services is generated out of businesses," Stern said. "I would tell you that you also get a perspective being outside of the state of how wonderful the people are here and that genuine commitment to do what's right."

Stern said there's a level of interdependence in South Dakota that he finds very compelling that "cuts across communities."

And if there's a tornado, flood or other disaster, Stern said the community always comes together and there's a real desire to help.

"That's what makes job so exciting," he said.