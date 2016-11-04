2016 Legislative Candidate Races

District 8 House

Two seats are up for grabs in the District 8 House of Representatives race, which includes Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties. Mathew Wollmann, Leslie Heinemann, Jason Unger and Kory Rawstern are competing for the two seats.

Republican Wollmann, of Madison, is looking to keep his seat and serve a second term as the district's House representative after being elected in 2015. Republican Heinemann, of Flandreau, is also trying to keep his seat for a third term, since he started as a representative in 2013.

Democrat Jason Unger, of Flandreau, is new to the political arena and looking to to serve his first term as a House representative. Democrat Kory Rawstern, of Madison, is also vying for one of the two open seats to serve a first term as a House representative.

District 8 Senate

The District 8 Senate, which includes Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties, has one open seat and two contenders. Jordan Youngberg, Republican, and Scott Parsley, Democrat, are both looking to be the district's state senator. Youngberg, of Madison, is looking to make his debut in the legislature, never having served in either the House or Senate. Parsley, of Madison, is looking to keep his seat in the Senate and continue his second term. He's also served one term as House representative.

District 19 House

Two seats are open in the District 19 House, and three candidates fighting for the spots. District 19 consists of Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook counties, as well as part of Bon Homme County. Republican Kent Peterson, of Salem, is hoping to continue into a second term as the district's House representative after being elected to the seat in 2015. Republican Kyle Schoenfish, of Scotland, is looking to remain in the House for a third term, since starting in 2013. The district's lone Democratic candidate, Melissa Mentele, is hoping to serve in the House for the first time.

District 19 Senate

There's one open seat in the District 19 Senate race, which includes a portion of Bon Homme County and Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook counties. Stace Nelson, a Republican known for his 2014 GOP primary race against U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, and Democrat Russell Graeff, are both eyeing the spot. Nelson, of Fulton, previously served in the House for two terms from 2011-2014. Graeff, of Scotland, is new to the game and is looking to pick up his first term in the Senate.

District 20 House

There are two seats available to serve as District 20 representative, which includes Davison, Aurora and Jerauld counties. Tona Rozum and Lance Carson, both Republicans and of Mitchell, will earn the two seats due to a lack of Democratic candidates. This will be Rozum's fourth two-year term in the House, after starting in 2011. Carson is returning to the House after serving four consecutive terms from 2007-2014.

District 20 Senate

There's one seat open to serve as District 20 state senator, which represents constituents in Davison, Aurora and Jerauld counties. Democrat Quinten Burg, of Wessington Springs, and Republican Joshua Klumb, of Mount Vernon, are vying for the the open Senate seat, which is a two-year term. Burg has served 10 years in the House, from 1999-2004 and from 2007-2010. Klumb served one term in the House from 2015-2016.

District 21 House

Three candidates are vying for the two open seats in the District 21 House race, which represents the entire Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and the westernmost portion of Bon Homme County. Lee Qualm, of Platte, is the lone Republican candidate in the race and looking to serve a third term in the House since starting in 2013. Democrat Julie Bartling, of Gregory, is hoping to continue her tenure in the House, after she was elected to the position in 2013. Bartling also served in the House from 2001-2004 and in the Senate from 2005-2010. Democrat Gary Burrus, of Herrick, is looking to serve his first term in the House representing District 21.

District 21 Senate

Democrat Billie Sutton, of Burke, will win the open seat in District 21 as the lone candidate running for the Senate spot. This will be Sutton's fourth term in the Senate, since he started in 2011. District 21 covers Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties. Sutton will be term-limited out of office following his upcoming two-year term.

District 26 Senate

Democrat Troy Heinert, of Mission, will claim the one open seat in the District 26 race, which includes Brule, Buffalo, Jones, Lyman, Mellette and Todd counties. This will be Heinert's second term in the Senate. He previously served in the House for one term in 2013-2014.

District 26A House

Democrat Shawn Bordeaux, of Mission, will win the open seat in the District 26A House, which includes Mellette and Todd counties. This will be Bordeaux's second term after being elected in 2015.

District 26B House

Republican James Schaefer will continue on with his fourth term as the district's House representative for a third term, being the lone candidate in this race. Schaefer, of Kennebec, has served in the House since 2011. District 26B includes Brule, Buffalo, Jones and Lyman counties.