South Central Alcohol Task Force records no failures

On Nov. 2, the South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted 16 alcohol compliance checks in the city of Mitchell. The following establishments were checked and passed: Longhorn Bar, Dr. Lucky's., Cafe Teresa, Casey General Store at 701 N. Main, Coborn's, The Grille, Northside Sinclair, Sudz, Whiskey Creek, Walmart, Highland Conference Center, Ruby Tuesday, All-Star Sports Bar, Cattleman's Club Steakhouse, Twin Dragon, Corona Village and Chef Louies.