County-by-county look at Tuesday's election races

Podhradsky has served as the county's state's attorney since January 2015, following the resignation of the previous state's attorney, Tom Deadrick.

Before then, Podhradsky was the deputy state's attorney since May 2013, and also served as state's attorney in Charles Mix County from 1998 to 2008, when he decided not to run for re-election.

In June's primary election, Cotton, current deputy state's attorney in Charles Mix County, defeated Pamela Susan Hein by 152 votes to advance to the general election.

State's attorneys represent a state in court, whereas the title of deputy state's attorneys is given to all attorneys working in a state's attorney's office, with the exception of the state's attorney. Deputy state's attorneys are hired or appointed to the position by the elected state's attorney.

Charles Mix County isn't the only area county holding general elections for various public offices on Tuesday.

Voters across the region will be faced with several general elections for various public offices, including county commissioners, state's attorneys and conservation district supervisors. Following is a list of contested races in The Daily Republic's 17-county coverage area.

Aurora

• Republican Clyde Dethlefsen will face off against independent Karl Swanson for a Ward 3 county commission seat.

Bon Homme

• Jenn Knoll, a Republican, against Democrat Renee Lynn Strong for county treasurer.

• Independent Paul Richard Boschma challenges incumbent Republican Lisa Ann Rothschadl for Bon Homme County state's attorney.

• A Ward 2 county commission seat will be awarded to Republican Edward Van Gerpen, Democrat Bruce Voigt or independent John Fathke.

• Republican John Hauck and Democrat Frank Kloucek vie for an open Ward 4 county commission seat.

Brule

• Theresa Maule Rossow, independent, challenges incumbent Republican David Natvig for Brule County state's attorney.

Jerauld

• Incumbent Republican Dedrich Koch and independent Casey Bridgman face off for Jerauld County state's attorney.

Lyman

• Bill Lengkeek and Gary Diehm, both Republicans, as well as independent Brent Schoulte vie for an at-large Lyman County commission seat.

McCook

• Democrat Dean Koch against independent James Osterberg for Ward 2 county commissioner.

• Republican Charles Liesinger and independent Ross Tschetter seek a lone Ward 4 county commission seat.

• For conservation district supervisor, rural landowner or occupier, Zachary Anderson, George Leitheiser and Brian Smith will face off.

Miner

• Five people face off for an at-large county commission seat: Republican Lavonne Durant, Democrat Alex Protsch, Democrat Patrick Maroney, independent Tim Glanzer and Diane Rentz.

• The city of Howard will be holding a special election at the same time as the general election. Voters will determine whether the city of Howard will be included in the Heartland Consumer Power District.