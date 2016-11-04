Mitchell police searching for suspicious vehicle

The vehicle is described as an older, light blue regular cab pickup, according to a Nixle alert sent Friday. The two male occupants of the vehicle stopped and were seen talking to a girl who was riding a bike on the sidewalk. The vehicle occupants did not get out and the child did not get into the vehicle, the alert said. The girl was near her parent.

One of the occupants was described to be wearing a black stocking cap. Both males appeared to be between 40 to 50 years old. The alert stated a large black dog was also in the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen in the 300 block of North Burr Street, headed southbound from First Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. The license plate number, make or model of the pickup is unknown.

The alert said the occupants may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If anybody has any information, contact the Mitchell Police Division at 605-995-8400.