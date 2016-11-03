On Thursday afternoon, the MRHFH broke ground on the 1,200-square-foot home for the Degens, even with another project still in the works.

The other project, which is set to be completed by the end of this month, was presented to a local family of six in April. And now with Thursday's groundbreaking on a second home, Shane Michelson, MRHFH President, this is a first for the group to have two projects within the same year.

"We believe that everybody deserves safe and affordable housing. We're able to accomplish that and we can't do it without the Mitchell community," Michelson told the small crowd that gathered to see the groundbreaking on West Fourth Avenue.

Michelson attributes the success to several entities. Superior Homes out of Brookings donated the first home, which was prefabricated, Michelson said. It was about 70 percent complete, which helped save money and time for the MRHFH. The group also received a $20,000 grant from First National Bank. This provided the funds to complete the first house and start the second project, Michelson said.

"We've got a great group of people that strongly believe that everybody deserves affordable housing," Michelson said. "It's rewarding, and seeing how it affects lives of recipients is great."

But the Degens aren't getting the house for free. Recipients are required to put in 400 hours of sweat equity and will have a mortgage on the house.

Recipients are chosen through an application process and family selection committee that is based on income level, need and ability to participate in other projects, Michelson said.

For the Degens, who have been married for 36 years, that's no problem. They are thankful to have a home that will make life easier.

"We're very thankful," Mike Degen said. "There's a lot more to Habitat than people know."