District 20 Senate race spending exceeds $30K

With longtime State Sen. Mike Vehle, R-Mitchell, term-limited out of office, the two candidates were left vying for the open seat. To win that battle, Burg's campaign has spent $12,941.52 and Klumb's campaign has spent $18,416.38.

And both candidates have received significantly more than they've spent, with Klumb accepting $21,555 and Burg receiving $21,005.

Both Burg and Klumb have had billboards plastered throughout Mitchell, the largest city in the three-county district that includes Davison, Aurora and Jerauld. And the money to help fund their campaign committees has come from prominent sources.

Klumb received individual contributions from fellow State Rep. G. Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, former chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard and former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson, Trail King President Bruce Yakley and Muth Electric founder Dick Muth. Klumb also received a $1,000 donation from Daugaard's candidate committee and $5,000 from the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.

Burg's donors lack the same name recognition as Klumb's, but Burg reported a $6,000 donation from the Sioux Falls-based group called The Majority Project, $500 from S.D. Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton, D-Burke, and $3,000 from the S.D. Democratic Party.

While Burg and Klumb jockey for a seat in Pierre, their fellow District 20 candidates can rest easy.

State Rep. Tona Rozum, R-Mitchell, and former State Rep. Lance Carson, R-Mitchell, will win the two District 20 House seats due to a lack of a Democratic challenger. But that hasn't stopped either campaign from spending and receiving money.

Rozum's committee has spent a total of $3,345.72, with $1,350 of those expenses going to other campaigns or county Republican groups. Rozum's committee also gave $160 to Carson's committee and $250 to Mickelson's. And, Rozum received several donations from political action committees (PACs), including $250 from the Energy Transfer PAC. Energy Transfer Partners is the natural gas and propane company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

Unlike his District 20 counterparts, Carson's committee has not spent a lot of cash. According to a financial disclosure statement, Carson's committee spent $226.28, while receiving $2,100. Carson received contributions from eight in-state PACs and two from out-of-state.