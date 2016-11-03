Mitchell looks to overhaul nuisance code

"Every time you try to use it, you have to go down another level to explain what it actually means," Johnson said. "Our nuisance code will say that you can't have property that's unsightly, well, what's unsightly?"

Johnson said the existing ordinance requires the code enforcement officer to look to the next section of the ordinance to determine if a property is in a state of disrepair deserving of a warning.

After Johnson walked a small crowd gathered at Mitchell City Hall through the reasoning behind the ordinance update, he asked for public input to hear how locals would feel about the proposal. One audience member, owner of Logan Luxury Theatres and president of the board of directors for Mitchell Main Street & Beyond Jeff Logan, spoke highly of a more detailed and enforceable nuisance ordinance.

"I think for all of us trying to do business downtown, this is important because the condition of a few of the buildings — that I think you're aware of — are maybe resistant or are particularly dilapidated," Logan said, referencing some of the buildings in the historic downtown district.

Logan said the state of disrepair of some downtown buildings drags down the overall appearance of the neighborhood, discouraging out-of-town shoppers from visiting the area. He also said buildings in disrepair or those that serve as a public safety hazard impacts the property value of adjacent buildings and has led some possible renters to decide against leasing a storefront.

"They're hurting not only themselves, but all of us," Logan said.

Thursday's nuisance ordinance forums were held 10 months after Mayor Jerry Toomey told The Daily Republic he was looking into adding some "teeth" to a nuisance ordinance that's unwieldy for code enforcement officers. In January, he said deteriorating homes do not portray a positive depiction of the city.

Months later, the ordinance appears to be nearing inclusion on a City Council agenda.

And Johnson, who became city attorney when it was made into a full-time position earlier this year, said the proposed updates to the code would make the ordinance more understandable for residents.

"You've still got those general provisions there to fall back on, but by specifically dealing with as many things as we can possibly address, that lets property owners know what they need to be on the lookout for and be trying to maintain," Johnson said.

After hearing the overview of the proposal, one audience member asked if it could possibly be extended beyond city limits.

Dan DesLauriers lives just outside of city limits, and he said some of his neighbors live on properties some could perceive as a nuisance. DesLauriers asked if the updated ordinance — if it were approved — could be expanded outward.

"There's just a number of properties that they don't see that they're in that nuisance category or they elect not to work toward it, but their lack of effort on their own property has a direct reflection on the people that are coming to visit our community, the people that work in our community and their neighbors," DesLauriers said.

Johnson said the city's zoning jurisdiction goes beyond city limits, but he said he doesn't believe the same goes for code enforcement. Public Works Director Tim McGannon agreed.

"We can only do what the state law says we can do specifically, and I don't believe they tell us we can do nuisance (enforcement) outside the city," McGannon said.

City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein said there may be an opportunity for a joint Mitchell City Council and Davison County Commission to consider allowing a consistent nuisance code within a certain distance around the city.

The city's nuisance code covers outdoor furniture restrictions, compost, firewood, graffiti, grass and vegetation, stagnant water, garbage and visual barriers.