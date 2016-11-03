Hunger Summit encourages attendees to make a difference

"The powerful thing about all this work is it spreads in a way that viruses spread. It's actually something great that spreads in the same way," Roesler told the large crowd of people gathered in the Sherman Center on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus.

On Thursday, Roesler was the keynote speaker at the third annual South Dakota Hunger Summit, hosted by DWU in Mitchell. Throughout his speech, Roesler shared clips of each of the individuals in his film, and spoke to the audience about how they, too, can make a difference.

He continuously reminded event-goers that big change doesn't happen often, it takes time and the need for the "slow seeding of ideas and actions" before major changes take place.

"Remember everything big starts small," Roesler said.

Including Roesler's keynote address, the summit also held three sessions on the best practices for food pantries, how to lead a summer feeding program and cultivating a community garden. There was also an Empty Bowls Luncheon, where participants received a handmade pottery bowl with their meal, made by Mitchell High School students. All of the proceeds went to the Mitchell Food Pantry.

The summit was inspired by the legacy of George McGovern, according to Carly Hubers, the program coordinator for the McGovern Center at DWU. Hubers estimated there was anywhere from 100 to 200 people who made an appearance at the event on Thursday.

"My hope is that people feel inspired to go forward in action. Information and resources are great and they're a gift, but our hope is that they do something about the fight against hunger and feel inspired to make a difference, even if it's just small at first," Hubers said.

Hubers said the conference was meant to inspire people, but also to share information and resources with those in attendance.

Prior to the summit, Hubers said a new item was added to this year's line-up, which was pre-screening of Roesler's "Starfish Throwers," on Wednesday night.

Roesler's film and his inspirational talks, Hubers said, is why she and her team decided to bring him in as this year's keynote speaker.

"We really like Jesse because he has this authentic way of encouraging people to make a difference in a small way in this issue of hunger," Hubers said. "We like that he encourages people to just do what they can do."