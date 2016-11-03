Clinton Olinger, 44, was traveling north on 389th Avenue near the road's intersection with 242nd Street, 11 miles northeast of Plankinton, when the 2003 Ford F-250 pickup he was driving left the roadway and entered the east ditch, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Olinger's vehicle crashed through a fence, drove into a cut bean field, crossed 242nd Street and hit the bank of the north ditch.

The crash occurred at approximately 5 a.m., but Aurora County Sheriff David Fink said a passerby called it in at 9:45 a.m.

Olinger was conscious both when the reporting party alerted authorities of the crash and when officers arrived on scene, Fink said, but Olinger was trapped in the vehicle, unable to find his phone.

"Nobody knew he was there," Fink said. "We're not sure (why Olinger didn't call the crash in sooner), other than he was pinned down in the floorboards of the vehicle and wherever his phone was he couldn't reach it."

Fink said the fire department used extraction equipment to cut out the vehicle's front seat and free Olinger.

Olinger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transferred to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other responding agencies were the Aurora County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Ambulance and local fire departments.

There are no pending charges against Olinger.